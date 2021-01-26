Police investigating after man survives being shot in head and drives from North Seattle to E Roanoke I-5 exit

A man who told police he had been shot in the head in North Seattle early Tuesday morning drove five miles before exiting I-5 north of Capitol Hill and was rushed to the hospital where a bullet was to be extracted from his head, SPD says.

The emergency incident played out at Boylston and E Roanoke where police and Seattle Fire were called just after 12:30 AM to the reported shooting.

The 35-year-old victim had a laceration to his head but was reported in stable condition, according to Seattle Fire.

Police said the victim told them he had been shot near Northgate and fled in his vehicle before pulling off five miles later at Roanoke near a Seattle Fire station and the Washington State Patrol area headquarters.

SPD was processing the car for evidence and more details about the shooting.

Seattle Fire transported the victim to Harborview where police say he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head and a bullet was being extracted.

We do not have updated information about the victim’s condition at Harborview.

