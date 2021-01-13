Power problems from overnight windstorm cancels online school in Seattle

Windy night across the region and city, lucky (thanks development and light rail infrastructure) on Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/JmU6Qjw6Rv — jseattle (@jseattle) January 13, 2021

It’s not clear if there will ever be a “snow” day with Seattle Public Schools in online remote learning mode during ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. But Mother Nature managed a “school’s out” day of another type Wednesday as the district canceled online instruction during widespread power outages.

“Due to a City-wide power outage, there won’t be live instruction today, Wednesday January 13,” the district notified families Wednesday around 8:15 AM. “Please have your student work on independent assignments.”

The district said its school meal sites will remain open.

Seattle City Light reported some 57,000 customers without power at the peak of the storm overnight across more than 90 outages.

While there was an outage around the southwest edge of the Central District along Lake Washington that knocked out more than 2,000 customers, the rest of the CD and Capitol Hill’s electric grid came through the storm mostly unscathed thanks, yes, to geography but also with help from waves of redevelopment and light rail infrastructure investment that has bolstered the power systems here and moved many wires underground.

