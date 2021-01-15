Safe and masked, ‘Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble’ 2021 Seattle MLK Day march will step off Monday from the Central District

Last year, before things changed, Seattle marched for MLK Day with a stop to protest the new youth jail facility at 12th and Alder. The upgraded, $200 million-plus facility debuted its new buildings a month later and remained a target of unrest through the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

With social distancing and masks, the 2021 Seattle MLK Day march will again take place starting with a rally at 23rd Ave’s Garfield High before a march through the Central District and Capitol Hill to downtown:

Every year, we do what we can to tell our civic leaders that Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream is alive and well.

The South Seattle Emerald reports this year’s MLK Day activities are being curtailed by the pandemic with the usual day of programming and education at Garfield set aside in favor of outside gatherings.

The 39th annual Seattle MLK event organizers have chosen “Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble” to represent this year’s gatherings.

You can learn more about being part of the march and how to help at seattlemlkcoalition.org.

