Seattle adds required COVID-19 hazard pay for grocery workers

The Seattle City Council Monday approved legislation requiring hazard pay for some of the city’s most at-risk workers during the ongoing pandemic: grocery workers.

“Hazard pay for grocery workers is the least we can do to recognize the dangers they face when going to work, including unmasked customers, customers who are coughing and not respecting social distancing rules, and cleaning of commonly used surfaces,” citywide councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said about the passage of her bill. “Many grocery stores were paying their workers hazard pay early on in the pandemic, but that recognition quickly went away last summer, despite grocery store workers still facing serious risk of contracting COVID-19 at their workplace.”

The legislation was also co-sponsored by councilmembers M. Lorena González, Lisa Herbold, Tammy J. Morales, Kshama Sawant, Dan Strauss and Andrew J. Lewis.

Mosqueda, a former Washington State Labor Council lobbyist with wide union support, surprised many earlier this month with her decision to forgo a run for the mayor’s office in favor of seeking reelection on the council.

The required hazard pay will be in effect throughout the pandemic, according to a press release from the council on the passage, but can be reconsidered after four months. “This timeframe corresponds with the state department of health’s COVID vaccination plan to make vaccines available to all-aged grocery employees by April 2021,” the council’s announcement reads.

The ordinance will not apply at convenience stores or “food marts primarily selling a limited line of goods.”

In making its decision, the council cited a British Medical Journal report based on a study conducted at a grocery in Boston showing workers face serious COVID-19 risk.

