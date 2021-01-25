Seward Park homicide suspect arrested in Capitol Hill traffic stop charged with first degree murder

The man taken into custody with blood on his hands after passing out behind the wheel of his car at 17th and Madison has been charged with first degree murder in the killing of a 21-year-old woman found stripped naked and shot to death near Seward Park.

CHS reported here on the January 14th arrest of Bryson Morgan in the 4 AM traffic stop near 17th and Madison as the suspect was found inside the blood splattered car along with a 9mm handgun, two fired rounds, a live round, and suspected illegal drugs. Police say they also found women’s clothing and shoes inside the car.

The victim in the homicide has been identified as Autumn Young. The Seattle Times reports she was raised in Portland.

Morgan was charged in 2018 with felony harassment and threats after students alleged he made threats to shoot and bomb the Seattle University campus, causing his classroom to flee. The incident happened the same day as a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe. Morgan was later acquitted of the charges as his lawyers argued his statements were hypotheticals about the possibility of shooting people and not specific threats to the campus. Morgan was also the subject of an Extreme Risk Protection Order requested by SPD requiring him to prove to the court he no longer had access to firearms.

Morgan was originally held on $10 million bail but prosecutors successfully argued for the defendant to be held without bail after learning about arrests last April in Texas for possession of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana, and a January 1st arrest in Los Angeles for a drug possession and firearm violation. Prosecutors also say that, in a call made from King County Jail, Morgan asked his family about posting bail and said he had “a plan” after his release. Prosecutors say Morgan’s family, as of 2012, had an estate estimated to be worth “far in excess” of $10 million.

Morgan remains held in King County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to enter a plea on the murder charge next week.

