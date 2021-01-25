SPD investigating 15th and John stabbing

Seattle Police was searching for the suspect in a reported stabbing near 15th and John Sunday night.

Police and Seattle Fire were called to the neary Safeway around 6:30 PM to a report of a man in his 30s suffering from wounds to the abdomen and a head laceration.

According to East Precinct radio updates, the assault victim came to the store from the encampment in Williams Place Park.

Police were searching for a suspect last seen leaving the area on foot westbound on John.

There were no immediate arrests.

A separate SPD response to a nearby Capitol Hill store involving a man in crisis reportedly armed with a knife did not appear to be related to the stabbing incident at 15th and John. SPD took the person in that incident into custody without incident, according to radio updates.

The 15th and John victim was reported to be alert and conscious as he was transported for further treatment at Harborview.

