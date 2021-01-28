State lowers bar for COVID-19 reopenings — Seattle can advance to Phase 2

The state has lowered the bar on its phased plan for regional reopening of businesses and loosened restrictions on gatherings. The result? Seattle and King County are eligible to move forward into Phase 2 starting Monday allowing restaurants to resume indoor service at reduced capacity and friends and loved ones to visit in their homes.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the change Thursday that lowers the requirements set earlier this month for advancing from a reopening phase. Previously, a region needed to meet all four thresholds measured by the state health department. Now, a region advances if only three of four of the key metrics are met, qualifying King County and its Puget Sound region including Pierce and Snohomish Counties for the next phase of reopening.

The state’s West Region including Grays Harbor, Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific Counties also qualifies.

“The changes come after further conversations with public health partners and the state’s increasing vaccination rates,” the governor’s office said Thursday.

Under Phase 2, restaurants can offer indoor dining at 25% capacity. Gyms can also reopen at 25% capacity. Museums, aquariums, bowling alleys, and theaters, can also reopen at 25% capacity with no more than 200 people. Competitive sports can also resume games beyond the practices allowed in Phase 1.

The lowered requirements and new phase for Seattle comes as state and local officials have struggled to meet early goals for vaccine deployment as the federal system of distribution ramps up under the Biden administration. State officials have expressed modest expectations for the rollout saying most people would not receive their first COVID-19 vaccination until May at the earliest, according to guidance from the Washington State Department of Health.

In King County, the daily average is down to around 273 new cases per day — about half of the heights seen in November and December. Every day, around four to five people sickened in that time are dying from COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, more health officials are advising people consider making a big change to their face covering strategy — more people are double masking as virulent new strains of the virus emerge.

The phase change in Seattle will be welcome news for some restaurants and bars choosing to operated under COVID-19 restrictions. Others have already reopened for indoor dining under new rules for venues with air circulation meeting state requirements.

Another change announced Thursday will alter how often regions will be assessed for advancement. Starting next week, regions metrics will be evaluated every two weeks instead of every week, state officials said.

