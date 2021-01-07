State Supreme Court to decide on Sawant appeal in recall

The State Supreme Court is expected to hand down its decision Thursday in Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s appeal of the recall case against her.

The Sawant Solidarity campaign formed to help the District 3 council representative if the recall moves forward is girding for the court to rule against Sawant’s appeal.

Sawant’s legal team launched the appeal in October following a King County Superior Court judge’s decision that allowed the recall effort against the longest serving member of the council to move forward.

Sawant’s lawyers from Barnard Iglitzin & Lavitt LLP — “the Pacific Northwest’s largest union-side labor and employment law firm” — say the superior court erred in determining that the charges brought against Sawant were “legally and factually sufficient to support a recall.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up and decide on the appeal in a session in which legal briefs from Sawant’s team and lawyers for the Recall Sawant campaign will be considered but there will be no oral arguments. The three documents filed in the case — Sawant’s brief, the recall campaign’s response, and a final reply from Sawant’s legal team — are below:

In September, the King County Superior Court certified a recall petition against the socialist councilmember on four allegations involving her participation in a brief June occupation protest inside City Hall, a rally and march to Mayor Durkan’s home at the end of that same month, the delegation of hiring decisions to Sawant’s political group Socialist Alternative, and the use of city resources to promote the Tax Amazon ballot initiative.

The two campaigns are already battling to raise funds. Latest filings show Sawant’s team has raised just under $150,000 while Recall Sawant reports more than $223,000 in contributions. Many of the recall’s backers are anonymous and considered “unitemized contributors” under city campaign finance laws because they gave less than $25.

If the court denies Sawant’s appeal, the recall proponents would have until early 2021 to gather a little over 10,000 signatures — or 25% of the nearly 43,000 votes cast in her November 2019 race — to send the issue to the voters. A basic yes/no recall vote would then head to the ballot.

