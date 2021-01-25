Stolen car chase across Capitol Hill ends with crash and arrest

A car just crashed and burst into flames outside my apartment in Capitol Hill. A guy got out of the car and ran, police chased him on foot, guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/Lca6JKvXQ3 — former child star (@deathcab4booty) January 25, 2021

A suspect fleeing police in a car reported stolen from the 22nd and Madison Safway crashed after a chase across Capitol Hill Sunday night and attempted to run from the burning vehicle on foot only to be chased down and arrested blocks away near Crawford Place and E Olive St.

Seattle Police began tracking the vehicle on Madison just after 10 PM after a caller reported the car had been taken from the Central District Safeway parking lot, according to East Precinct radio updates.

The vehicle pursuit ended with a high speed crash near Bellevue and E Olive where the car was reported to have caught fire after the collision as the suspect attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect was taken into custody a block away.

Seattle Fire was called to the scene for the vehicle fire and to evaluate the suspect for injuries suffered in the crash.

