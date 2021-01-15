Suspect arrested in Seward Park murder investigation was acquitted in 2018 Seattle U threat case

Police say a man acquitted in a 2018 Seattle University shooting and bomb threat case taken into custody Thursday afternoon in a Capitol Hill traffic stop is suspected in the death of a woman found early Thursday morning in Seward Park.

Police say they took Bryson Morgan, 23, into custody Thursday after a 4 PM traffic stop near 17th and Madison.

Morgan has not been charged. He was booked into King County Jail Thursday night for investigation of homicide.

According to SPD, a jogger found the unresponsive woman around 5:30 AM Thursday near Lake Washington Blvd S and S Orcas. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Morgan was charged in 2018 with felony harassment and threats after students alleged he made threats to shoot and bomb the campus, causing his classroom to flee. The incident happened the same day as a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe.

Morgan was later acquitted of the charges as his lawyers argued his statements were hypotheticals about the possibility of shooting people and not specific threats to the campus. Morgan was also the subject of an Extreme Risk Protection Order requested by SPD requiring him to prove to the court he no longer had access to firearms.

Police records at the time indicated that Morgan was a Capitol Hill resident.

