This week in Capitol Hill history | Stranger leaves the Hill, 2019 snow day, 12th Ave Square Park debuts

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

The Stranger, 11th Ave’s only newspaper, to leave Capitol Hill

‘Last vestiges’ — Fred Capitol Hill art space to close


After criticism for route that included riding on sidewalk, city rolls out new plan for E Union ‘parking protected bike lanes’

2019

 

CHS Pics | Snow day on Capitol Hill — 58 images from an icy, slushy Monday

Taneda, from a member of the Seattle sushi chef ‘dream team,’ preparing to join Broadway Alley

2018

 

Remembering the infamous red line of ‘Segregated Seattle’

Rocket Taco, welcome to planet Capitol Hill

Save the Chandelierium? City targets covered patio at Harry’s Fine Foods

2017

 

Police: Fake FBI agent rips off nearly $130k in 23rd/Jackson robbery

At Capitol Hill’s Starbucks Roastery, exit Tom Douglas, enter company’s Italian bakery investment Princi

Woman hit by driver at busy Broadway/E Olive Way crossing

2016

 

Broadway’s new post office is not pretty — but it’s open

Seattle gains a woonerf: 12th Ave Square Park now open

Man dies inside Capitol Hill’s Club Z

2011

 

CHS Pics: Boba Fett chainsaw carving vs. Jimi Hendrix on Broadway

With work underway, what the Capitol Hill People’s Parking Lot development will look like

Appeal clouds Cascadia Center’s ambitious solar-powered future on Madison

No $125 tickets, yet, for being a jerk at night on the streets of Capitol Hill

