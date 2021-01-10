Post navigation

Prev: (01/08/21) | Next: (01/10/21)

This week in CHS history | Caffe Vita sale, Charlie’s closes (again), Broadway ‘Smurf’ bollards removed

Posted on by

A Broadway bollard in happier times (Image: SDOT)

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

Central Smoke goes poof on E Jefferson — Plus, Seattle Times asks if city’s restaurant boom is over

King of Capitol Hill’s coffee culture, Caffe Vita is in new hands


E Madison Safeway hit in back to back armed pharmacy hold-ups

2019

 

Broadway home to Neighbours hits market for $6.9M

Police search for suspects after deadly shooting in parking lot above Broadway and Pike — UPDATE

12+ Capitol Hill bars and restaurants to look forward to in 2019

Big ticket items in *possibly* softer Capitol Hill real estate market: Rocker’s mansion, playwright’s E Aloha home

2018

 

Why Roy Street Commons, a short-term rental exception, stands alone on Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill landmark-protected Galbraith House readied for demolition

2017

 

Charlie’s on Broadway closes… again — UPDATE

Mayor kills Seattle’s public bike share

Body found in Volunteer Park lily pond

2016

 

Those Smurfy Smurfin’ Broadway bikeway bollards are Smurfin’ gone

5 most expensive Capitol Hill house and condo sales in 2015

SPD investigating after dead body found in car on E Pike — UPDATE: Overdose suspected

2011

 

Six-story apartment building at 13th and Madison unthawed as Cap Hill market picks up

Capitol Hill Block Party in Cal Anderson? Business owner calls for move as city considers 2011 fest

The Big Crane arrives on Broadway: 250-foot arm will be part of skyline for years

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments