This week in CHS history | Caffe Vita sale, Charlie’s closes (again), Broadway ‘Smurf’ bollards removed

Central Smoke goes poof on E Jefferson — Plus, Seattle Times asks if city’s restaurant boom is over
King of Capitol Hill’s coffee culture, Caffe Vita is in new hands
E Madison Safeway hit in back to back armed pharmacy hold-ups
Police search for suspects after deadly shooting in parking lot above Broadway and Pike — UPDATE
12+ Capitol Hill bars and restaurants to look forward to in 2019
Big ticket items in *possibly* softer Capitol Hill real estate market: Rocker’s mansion, playwright’s E Aloha home
Why Roy Street Commons, a short-term rental exception, stands alone on Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill landmark-protected Galbraith House readied for demolition
Those Smurfy Smurfin’ Broadway bikeway bollards are Smurfin’ gone
SPD investigating after dead body found in car on E Pike — UPDATE: Overdose suspected
Six-story apartment building at 13th and Madison unthawed as Cap Hill market picks up
Capitol Hill Block Party in Cal Anderson? Business owner calls for move as city considers 2011 fest
The Big Crane arrives on Broadway: 250-foot arm will be part of skyline for years
HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.