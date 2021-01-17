Post navigation

Prev: (01/15/21) | Next: (01/17/21)

This week in CHS history | First Seattle Women’s Marches, Clever Dunne’s RIP, the puppy party tent power outage of 2019

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

Central District’s Grocery Outlet isn’t going anywhere (In fact, it’s getting a facelift)


Central District’s Midtown Square will feature massive ‘external art’ — These eight artists will create the works

Capitol Hill Housing planning mass timber apartment building on E Union

Batch Baking Company and its nostalgia-filled Squareos now open on 12th Ave

2019

 

For $1.7M, you could be the next owner of the Volunteer Park Cafe (and live upstairs at 17th and Galer)

‘I got a little disrespected earlier today’ — Video shows how sitting in front of a Central District auto parts store got SPD cop demoted for retaliation

Building by building, apartment by apartment, Capitol Hill short-term units coming back on market for long-term renters

Doggone it: Pup’s party tent reportedly causes brief Capitol Hill power outage

2018

 

Thousands fill streets of Capitol Hill for 2018 Seattle Women’s March

Capitol Hill landmark-protected Galbraith House readied for demolition

Man charged with attempted murder in Broadway apartment stabbing attack on boyfriend

2017

 

Women’s March stretches from Central District to the Seattle Center — UPDATE: 120,000

Clever Dunne’s, Capitol Hill’s ‘Irish House,’ to close at end of month

After 41 years, Dilettante leaving Capitol Hill

2016

 

‘Gentrification stops here’ — MLK march ‘splinter’ group targets Central District pot shop

First Hill Streetcar launch party planned — only question is when — UPDATE: SATURDAY SOFT LAUNCH

ST3: a Capitol Hill view of what’s next for Sound Transit

2011

 

Find them all: seaWaldo project covers Hill in little, red and white striped figures

Broadway B of A a landmark? An ’emphatic no’ — Also, B&O redevelopment design needs more work

Manager finds naked couple ‘camped out’ in Capitol Hill apartment building electrical room

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments