This week in CHS history | First Seattle Women’s Marches, Clever Dunne’s RIP, the puppy party tent power outage of 2019

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
Central District’s Grocery Outlet isn’t going anywhere (In fact, it’s getting a facelift)
Central District’s Midtown Square will feature massive ‘external art’ — These eight artists will create the works
Capitol Hill Housing planning mass timber apartment building on E Union
Batch Baking Company and its nostalgia-filled Squareos now open on 12th Ave
For $1.7M, you could be the next owner of the Volunteer Park Cafe (and live upstairs at 17th and Galer)
‘I got a little disrespected earlier today’ — Video shows how sitting in front of a Central District auto parts store got SPD cop demoted for retaliation
Building by building, apartment by apartment, Capitol Hill short-term units coming back on market for long-term renters
Doggone it: Pup’s party tent reportedly causes brief Capitol Hill power outage
Thousands fill streets of Capitol Hill for 2018 Seattle Women’s March
Capitol Hill landmark-protected Galbraith House readied for demolition
Man charged with attempted murder in Broadway apartment stabbing attack on boyfriend
Women’s March stretches from Central District to the Seattle Center — UPDATE: 120,000
Clever Dunne’s, Capitol Hill’s ‘Irish House,’ to close at end of month
‘Gentrification stops here’ — MLK march ‘splinter’ group targets Central District pot shop
First Hill Streetcar launch party planned — only question is when — UPDATE: SATURDAY SOFT LAUNCH
Find them all: seaWaldo project covers Hill in little, red and white striped figures
Broadway B of A a landmark? An ’emphatic no’ — Also, B&O redevelopment design needs more work
Manager finds naked couple ‘camped out’ in Capitol Hill apartment building electrical room
