Post navigation

Prev: (01/02/21) | Next: (01/03/21)

This week in CHS history | RIP Maharaja, Amazon E Pike rumors, Socialist Alternative at City Hall

Posted on by

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

PCC will replace New Seasons in 23rd and Union grocery plans — UPDATE


The Neighbor Lady in search of new Central District home

2019

 

Broadway home to Neighbours hits market for $6.9M

How Socialist Alternative calls the shots in Sawant’s City Hall office

‘That neighborhood feel’ — Capitol Hill developer adds to 15th Ave E holdings with Hilltop Service Station deal

2018

 

A Jewish deli on Capitol Hill: Pastrami, kosher hot dogs, and knishes the plan at Dingfelder’s Delicatessen

Ready, player? Full Tilt Capitol Hill now open

20+ Capitol Hill bars and restaurants to look forward to in 2018

2017

 

E Pike rumor dot com: Amazon just might be opening a grocery store on Capitol Hill

Designed on the Hill | The ‘purpose and politics’ of Optimism Brewing’s bathrooms

2016

 

E Pike Caffe Vita’s upstairs — one of the Hill’s best coffee hangouts — now ’employees only’

20+ Capitol Hill bars and restaurants to look forward to in 2016

Mattress chain Sleep Train moving in on Broadway

2011

 

Starbucks returns: The 15th Ave Coffee & Tea experiment is over

’11 starts with 3 saying goodbye: Velouria, Gruv shut down as Maharaja trucked off Capitol Hill

A new candidate for the ’10 best places to kiss on Capitol Hill’ list

CHS WISHES YOU HOLIDAY LOVE  -- We need your support! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments