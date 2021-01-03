This week in CHS history | RIP Maharaja, Amazon E Pike rumors, Socialist Alternative at City Hall

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
PCC will replace New Seasons in 23rd and Union grocery plans — UPDATE
How Socialist Alternative calls the shots in Sawant’s City Hall office
‘That neighborhood feel’ — Capitol Hill developer adds to 15th Ave E holdings with Hilltop Service Station deal
A Jewish deli on Capitol Hill: Pastrami, kosher hot dogs, and knishes the plan at Dingfelder’s Delicatessen
20+ Capitol Hill bars and restaurants to look forward to in 2018
E Pike rumor dot com: Amazon just might be opening a grocery store on Capitol Hill
Designed on the Hill | The ‘purpose and politics’ of Optimism Brewing’s bathrooms
E Pike Caffe Vita’s upstairs — one of the Hill’s best coffee hangouts — now ’employees only’
20+ Capitol Hill bars and restaurants to look forward to in 2016
Starbucks returns: The 15th Ave Coffee & Tea experiment is over
’11 starts with 3 saying goodbye: Velouria, Gruv shut down as Maharaja trucked off Capitol Hill
A new candidate for the ’10 best places to kiss on Capitol Hill’ list
