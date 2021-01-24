Post navigation

This week ins CHS history | Streetcars return to Capitol Hill, Pac-Man Park, Sawant’s ‘million dollar battle’ for District 3

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

More than 1,300 apply for 110 affordable apartments above Capitol Hill Station

After financial implosion of Capitol Hill ‘trendy brunch café & bar,’ Tallulah’s hits market for $400K


How Capitol Hill’s tile and terra cotta mystery ruins ended up at Harvard and Roy

2019

 

‘Who runs Seattle?’ — Sawant bracing for million dollar battle for District 3

Madison Park resident considers ‘centrist independent’ run for president

Hunters Capital plans five-story, 75-unit development for 15th Ave E Hilltop Service Station site

2018

 

Here’s why QFC is closing off its Harvard Ave entrances

On Capitol Hill, Seattle’s People Streets may have come to an end

Counting Capitol Hill’s place in Seattle’s homelessness crisis

2017

 

Closure on 19th Ave E: Ernest Loves Agnes — but only for a few more nights

CHS Pics | Ready! Capitol Hill’s Pac-Man pavement park takes shape

Shooting of anti-fascist at UW biggest scar on Seattle’s peaceful weekend of protest

2016

 

CHS Pics | Take a tour of E Union’s Tiny House Village

75 years later, streetcars return to Capitol Hill

Date set for opening of Capitol Hill Station, start of U-Link service — UPDATE: 3/19/16

2011

 

Man ‘unarrested’ after agreeing to pay for ripped pants in Broadway restaurant coupon row

Race, justice and Ian Birk: What SPD chief told East Precinct community

Bartell’s gets last laugh on Capitol Hill/First Hill ‘ugly’ hyperlocal coffee mugs

