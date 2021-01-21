Trump toilet paper bonfire at 11th and Pike helps Capitol Hill say goodbye to the worst president ever

Post navigation

While Seattle joined the nation in a subdued but joyous celebration of Inauguration Day, a few people on our Capitol Hill exorcised some Trumpian demons with a small ceremonial bonfire at 11th and Pike.

Neighborhood retailer Retrofit Home cleared out its supply of Donald Trump gag gifts including rolls of toilet paper printed with the face of disgraced 45th President for a firepit-controlled bonfire in front of the Pike/Pine store.

The bonfire took place not far from the location of another notorious Trump moment in Pike/Pine in 2016. CHS, meanwhile, looked back here at the 2017 and 2009 Inauguration Day events around the Hill.

While Pike/Pine passersby had some fun with the Retrofit setup, a more serious demonstration brought protesters into downtown Seattle later Wednesday night as groups burned a flag and broke glass in a protest targeting federal facilities and a handful of chain businesses including Amazon and Starbucks. There were three reported arrests.

 

This is silly & petty … And I’m totally here for it. 😂

