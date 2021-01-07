Victim identified as UW student as 18-year-old driver charged in deadly New Year’s Montlake hit and run

Prosecutors have filed charges in the New Year’s hit and run that left a 23-year-old dead in the roadway of the Montlake Bridge.

Kyle Dickinson, 18 and a resident of the Broadmoor neighborhood, has been charged with vehicular homicide, hit and run, and driving without a license. Police say Dickinson fled the scene and appeared to be drunk when arrested hours after the collision.

The 23-year-old victim has been identified as University of Washington student Jared West. A fundraiser set up to help his family said West was working on a degree in construction management. “This past year was a very successful one for Jared – he found his calling professionally, was doing very well in school, and even found the motivation to make dramatic health improvements by losing over 60 pounds through diet and exercise,” his family writes. “We are so very proud of Jared’s accomplishments and will miss him greatly.”

Prosecutors say West had attended a nearby party and was witnessed appearing to be “dancing and and running and waving his arms in the street” and “swinging something around” near passing cars. Cars were reported “stopping, honking their horns, and slowing for him.”

Witness accounts and evidence collected by police including dashcam video from another vehicle showed that Dickinson was driving through the area, passing other cars moments before the just after 1:30 AM crash. Dickinson struck West with the Mercedes SUV he was driving and sped off without stopping, police and prosecutors say, before ditching the car nearby in front of Husky Stadium and fleeing on foot.

A passing citizen began CPR on the victim with officers taking over when they arrived. Seattle Fire medics also attempted life-saving measures, but the 23-year-old died at the scene in the bridge’s northbound lanes. Police say West was struck near E Shelby and Montlake Blvd and thrown near the south end of the bridge.

Prosecutors say Dickinson was driving his family’s vehicle without a license and showed signs of alcohol impairment when taken into custody around 3:30 AM after police tracked him down after contacting his parents.

Dickinson had fled to a 52nd Ave NE residence where police say they found him drunk and crying. Police say the suspect told them he was driving to visit friends at the time of the deadly collision:

The Bishop Blanchet High School senior is currently free on $100,000 bail, prosecutors say.

