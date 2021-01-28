With boxes of local goods supporting Black-led organizing, Cooks for Black Lives Matter mixes food with social justice

By Gabrielle Locke

A project is bringing together Seattle area chefs, bakers and farmers to produce monthly CSA-style boxes and raise funds for social justice and equity.

Cooks for Black Lives Matter’s project has raised thousands for King County Equity Now and is ready to continue its growth in 2021, organizers say.

Jude Watson and Max Goldstein founded Cooks for BLM in May of 2020. They met each other while working on the Hill at Stateside and found themselves laid off just as Black Lives Matter demonstrations began to grow in May.

Watson grew up on Capitol Hill and before working as a chef, she helped organize queer youth space. Watson is currently a deli lead at Salumi. Goldstein is patiently waiting to be rehired at Stateside, when they open back up this month.

“As a white person one of the ways that I can support organizations that are led by people of color is fundraising,” Watson said. While working together, Goldstein and Watson realized they had a common goal, to use food donation as a way to raise money for organization led by people of color.

Cooks for BLM works with a network of local providers to deliver 60 to 80 boxes of ten gourmet vegetarian items to customer doorsteps. Each box costs $105, and 85% of the program’s revenue is donated directly to Black-led organizing in Seattle, with 10% going back into the participating culinary community.

The duo is also adding new projects mixing their industry and social justice. On February 7th at 11:00 AM, Watson and Goldstein are co-hosting the Hungry for Justice Summit, an online event for anyone interested in using food to raise money for racial justice.

“The goal of our projects is to raise as much money as possible for Black-led organizing in Seattle,” Watson said. “There is just generally not a lot of grant funding that goes to community organizing and activism most grants to direct service organizations and direct service is things like housing for homeless folks or food banks which are critically important but in order to change systems of oppression we need people doing direct action and community organizing work.”

You can learn more at cooksforblacklivesmatter.com.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.