With supporters hoping for 2021 run for Seattle mayor, attorney and activist Nikkita Oliver to teach course on ‘police and prison abolition’ at Seattle U

Seattle University has announced it is adding attorney and activist Nikkita Oliver to its faculty roster this spring to teach the school’s young would-be lawyers a course on “police and prison abolition.”
Don’t worry if you’re hopeful Oliver might make another bid for the Seattle mayor’s office — Seattle U’s policies won’t preclude the Seattle University School of Law adjunct faculty member making a 2021 run for city hall.
Oliver declined to comment on the 2021 race. “When the time is right, I will answer questions related to a mayoral campaign,” Oliver said.
All candidates for the 2021 election must file by the week of May 17th,
“Laws were not created in a vacuum of objectivity and justice. They were created within the social and historical context of the society and country in which we live,” Oliver says about the new course in the school’s announcement. “A country, which at its root, is white supremacist, patriarchal, and classist. These oppressive roots have infected the entire tree and its fruits teach us that the law and justice are not the same thing.”
The Seattle U announcement describes abolition as “an unusual concept to teach in law school.”
“The concept of abolition is rooted in the early 19th century movement to abolish chattel slavery in the United States,” it reads. “In a modern context, it has come to include abolition of what many civil rights leaders see as the current, evolved version of slavery – the criminal punishment system, including mass incarceration and the death penalty.”
Seattle U says the 30-person course will cover abolition history, theory, and practice with racial justice “a prominent theme of the course, since prison incarceration disproportionately affects Black, brown, and indigenous communities, as well as queer and trans communities of color.”
Oliver’s addition comes as Seattle U has been occasionally targeted in recent months by anti-police protest and property damage. The school maintains close ties with the Seattle Police Department including the annual survey process collecting neighborhood perceptions on public safety run by Seattle University’s Crime & Justice Research Center.
Oliver, meanwhile, helped form the Seattle Peoples Party and represented the group running for mayor in 2017. Oliver missed out in the top two primary and watched as Jenny Durkan defeated Cary Moon to win the seat. Oliver has continued to lead opposition to efforts like the new youth jail and became a leading voice this summer as Black Lives Matter protests called for defunding the city’s police department. Still, Mayor Durkan left Oliver and other defund leaders like representatives of King County Equity Now off the roster of those invited to be part of her Equitable Communities Initiative Task Force, a group Durkan’s office said would “spearhead a community-led process” to allocate “a historic $100 million new investment in Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities” and “address the deep disparities caused by systemic racism and institutionalized oppression.”
CHS asked Seattle U about any limitations their newest faculty member might face in the new job if an Oliver for Mayor campaign is launched.
School officials responded with a copy of Seattle U’s “Policy on Political Campaign Activities” which appears not to prohibit school faculty and staff from mounting political campaigns. “Faculty,staff, Trustees and volunteers are prohibited from using University resources to engage in political activities in support of, or in opposition to, a political candidate or ballot initiative,” a portion of the policy reads, meaning Oliver can’t use the school’s email, for example, for a political campaign. But a faculty member’s own time and resources? Those are fair game. “Faculty and staff may engage in political activities during their own personal time and with their own personal resources,” the policy document reads.
Durkan’s announcement that she will not seek reelection after finishing her single term this year has thrown 2021 Seattle politics wide open with both of the council’s citywide positions and the mayor’s office up for grabs.
So far when it comes to the mayor’s desk, Seattle’s biggest political names are waiting on the sidelines.
We are so blessed to have this person in our city! Would vote for them again!
Everything wrong with the city.
The literal last person we need in any leadership position. Seattle had the highest murder rate in 26 years, but let’s abolish the police. Genius.
I think you’re confused. The police don’t prevent crimes, they respond to them afterward and often don’t do that either. I’m not sure what the city office for crime foresight and action would be. I don’t think it exists.
No one said they prevent crime, but keep repeating that old trope. If a criminal knows the local PD is unlikely to catch them during or after their crime, they are more likely to continue to commit crimes. I know, it’s crazy – like if you know you aren’t gonna get caught, maybe do more things.
Police prevent crime by locking up people who commit so they can’t do it again. That’s a major pillar of crime prevention that works extremely well everywhere on this planet.
What is the proposed alternative policy for punishment of criminals after we “abolish prisons”? Sounds like a slogan that will go down with voters like a lead balloon.
They are an extremist and nihilist. All they accomplished with the abolish the police/legalize crime movement was to turn off allies of police reform and undermine the blue wave that should have tossed out Trump and the Republicans in a landslide election.
Let them run these nutcases… I’d *much* rather see a person with pretty much zero chance of winning who’s already laid out their positions clearly run than to end up with more people like Lisa Herbold who ran on a platform of adding more police and now is one of the loudest supporters of defund and the one who tried to sneak in the legislation that would make it easier to let criminals go with no consequences…. People like her may seem reasonable and can actually win races, then do a complete 180… makes it hard to trust any candidate to actually do what they’ve run for. I hope her district holds her accountable the next time around and don’t simply vote her in again because she’s the incumbent.
I am so happy they decided to run again! Nikita’s tireless activism and community ties are what’s needed to bring this city together.
The far-left has many of the same problems the far-right does; primarily an inability to actually make policies and get things done. They’re both great at rhetoric, like Sawant’s “Defeat the Right Wing Recall” campaign, but they completely miss reality. Civilization requires laws and laws require enforcement. Brand this liberal as right wing if you want, but it doesn’t change reality one bit.
$15 minimum wage, Emergency Bans on Evictions, the Payroll tax, I dunno man, I think it is fair to say the progressives at City Hall got what they (and their voters) wanted…isn’t that how Democracy works? And the other agendas? Maybe next time ;).
Here’s my point. It wasn’t Sawant and the 15 Now plan that passed. We have a $15 minimum because of a phased, compromise measure. That’s governance. When Oliver says “abolish police and prisons” there’s no wiggle room. You’re right about democracy and I’m willing to bet the “reform police” candidates will do a lot better than the “no police” ones. ;)
Well, the $15 minimum wage had broad support, including from the mayor at the time. Wasn’t exactly “far left”.
More and more, people like Sawant and Oliver just seem like Trumpist-left to me. Unable to see anything from any point of view other than what they’ve brainwashed themselves to believe. Only too happy to spew lies (because no one here will call them on it).
What’s the difference between Mike Solan claiming Antifa were involved at the capitol riot, and Sawant claiming all the shootings in CHOP were caused white supremacists? Not much. Both care a lot more about ideology than they do about the truth and solving problems. Oliver isn’t much better from what I’ve seen.
For the love of <insert deity here>, can literally anyone else run. Mike Solan might be only marginally better, but ffs, he’d be better than her.
So the USA’s democracy is waning, the global warming cliff is fast approaching, and politicians are only interested in egotistical identity politics and not what’s best for everyone. I think 2020 is probably going to be the best year of this decade.