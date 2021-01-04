Your let’s get 2021 started CHS briefing

Welcome back. Here is a rundown of a few CHS stories you may have missed as we start in on 2021:
- Cal Anderson Park has been officially reopened. You can learn more about the city-led community efforts in the park here.
- Growing encampments: Many homeless campers swept from Cal Anderson have moved to encampments in other Capitol Hill parks.
- Lockdown: With worries about a possible post-holidays surge in the spread of the virus, Washington has extended COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social gatherings an additional week through January 11th.
- Protests: Anti-police unrest continues to target the East Precinct and its barrier wall.
- Hit and run death: An 18-year-old has been arrested and is suspected of DUI in the early New Year’s hit and run death of a man standing in the roadway at the Montlake Bridge.
- Save Neighbours: Left empty and dark by the pandemic, Neighbours needs help after being trashed after months of break-ins and squatters.
- RIP Wandering Goose: 15th Ave E bakery and cafe The Wandering Goose has closed permanently due to the pandemic. Another sad departure: E Union distillery Oola has left for Georgetown.
- Meanwhile, new on 15th Ave E: A new startup COVID-19 services center has popped-up in the space left empty by another virus business casualty.
- 14th Ave E Stay Healthy Block removed: Here is why Millionaire’s Row isn’t a pedestrian and biking street anymore.
- Weather! It snowed.
- Look back: CHS looked back at the most important Capitol Hill stories of 2020, the pictures of the year, and all the restaurant and bar closings in 2020. You can tell us about your favorite new food and drink places here.
