911 | Armed heist at high end Capitol Hill sneaker shop ends with crash, arrest only blocks away

Likelihood heist: Capitol Hill high end sneaker and fashion shop Likelihood was the target of a bizarrely brazen break-in Tuesday night that ended with a smashed window and a smashed car nearby where the getaway vehicle in the heist crashed into a tree. Three suspects were caught on video during the ripoff, Seattle Police say, but only one was caught trying to flee on foot from the E Madison crash near the IHOP only a block from the chaotic burglary.



According to East Precinct radio updates and SPD, police were called to the store just before 10 PM Tuesday to a report that thieves had used a rock to smash their way into the E Union at 11th Ave shop and were attempting to escape with merchandise. Police say two people from the store were assaulted trying to stop the break-in and a witness reported that at least one of the thieves brandished a gun during the struggle to escape. Police said they found bottles of perfume dropped outside as the three raced to a getaway car and sped away. The Chevy Impala was located minutes later where it had been crashed along E Madison. Police say they took one person into custody and recovered “high end retail items” from the car along with a “large quantity” of drugs. The suspect, who police say was identified as the gunman, was booked into King County jail for investigation of burglary and drug violations and was also wanted on a warrant for felony harassment. Police say the arrest was “a Type II Use of Force” incident and will be investigated under its policies. There were no reported significant injuries. The gun was not recovered.

: 2020 was a terrible year for burglaries on Capitol Hill and around the East Precinct with a 60% jump in reported burglaries, according to SPD stats. While the pandemic is surely partly to blame, the trend emerged early in the year before COVID-19 closures took effect and only grew during the following months. Burglaries also jumped across the city but nowhere near the leap seen across Capitol Hill and the Central District. Outside the East Precinct, Seattle’s reported burglaries leapt 30%. Bias incident : Police investigated a bias incident reported Tuesday at E Denny’s Pantages House apartments:

On 02-02-2021 at 1430 hours, officers responded to the 800 block of E Denny Way to investigate a possible bias incident. Officers responded to the location and observed that someone wrote “white power” on several doors at the apartment complex using some form of marker. The graffiti was photographed by the victim and came off with some rubbing alcohol. None of the contacted victims felt targeted and just wanted the incident documented. Officers conducted a search for additional evidence but were not able to locate any.

On 01-30-2021 at 0908 hours, an officer originally responded to an apartment to a call where a female stated her boyfriend was bleeding. Officer arrived with Seattle Fire. Fire personnel forced entry into what was later found to be the wrong unit and found nothing. About 5 minutes later 911 received a call from Kaiser Urgent Care that a male walked in with a stab wound and the scissor still in the wound. Officer responded and interviewed both parties separately. Both gave the same accounts that the male was removing a box from a high shelf and the scissors fell from the shelf, point down, and into the male’s chest. Male was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Incident documented as accidental injury.

There were no reported arrests.

On 01-27-2021 at 1944 hours, officers and Gun Violence Response Unit detectives responded to the report of multiple shots fired near the Yesler Community Center in the 900 block of E. Yesler Way. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a black or green BMW X5. Responding officers conducted an area check and located the suspect vehicle, a green BMW X5, near 9th Ave and James St. While conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle, officers observed evidence of a shooting in the lining of the sunroof. The driver was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded to the SPD Processing Room. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and recovered a .40 caliber handgun from a hidden compartment behind the stereo. The suspect was subsequently booked into the King County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Officers also recovered other evidence from a shooting scene near 10th Ave and Yesler Way.

Police say the didn’t locate any victims or property damage in the incident. The suspect confessed to the shooting as he was being transported to jail, according to police.

On 01-26-2021 at 1737 hours, a male reported that he was in the area to sell a pair of shoes to an unknown person. 2 suspects approached the victim who was waiting in his vehicle. They entered his vehicle and one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim. They demanded his cell phone and told him to get out of the vehicle. The suspects fled the area with the victim’s vehicle.

Police say they searched for the stolen car without success. There were no reported injuries.

