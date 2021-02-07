A monument of Capitol Hill’s restricted Black history, Cayton-Revels House considered for landmarks protection

Capitol Hill’s Cayton-Revels House, once home to Susie Revels Cayton, daughter to the first U.S. Senator of African descent and a writer, newspaper editor and leader in Seattle’s black community, will be considered for official landmarks protections later this month.

The 1902-built 14th and Thomas Mercer structure now used as a rental triplex is marked as both a historical residence of an important Black family in Seattle history and a manifestation of structural racism.

“Horace Roscoe Cayton, his wife Susie Sumner Revels Cayton, and their family lived at 518 14th 1​ Avenue East from 1902 ​to 1909,” the nomination proposal reads. “The Caytons were one of only three Black American families living in today’s definition of Capitol Hill​ before racial restrictive covenants barred non-white residents in 1927.​”

CHS reported here on the restrictive covenants of the era that shaped the modern Capitol Hill and Central District neighborhoods.

The landmarks bid for the house comes during Black History Month and is being brought by the property’s longtime family owners, Kathleen Jo Ackerman and Edwin Erie Jones.

There are no development plans currently for the property which sits in an area near Miller Community Center that has been busy with townhouse and mid-size residential development.

Susie Cayton and her family’s legacy are also honored nearby at 19th and Madison’s Cayton Corner Park.

While landmarks status would preserve architectural elements of the old house, the history the structure is also rich with the stories of the Black community and the birth of modern Seattle.

“In the period of time the Caytons operated the ​Seattle Republican​ and lived on Capitol Hill, Seattle grew from a frontier town into a legitimate city,’ the nomination reads. “Black American status changed along with the city’s evolution.”

The hearing for the proposal will take place February 17th. You can learn more about the meeting and how to provide public comment here.

The full nomination is below.

