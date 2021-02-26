After a year of protest, Seattle ready for next steps as Black Brilliance Research Project report sets path for new participatory budget effort

Months of Black Lives Matter rallies, marches, protests, and the occupied takeover of the blocks around Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill’s East Precinct have pushed Seattle to shift 20% of its police budget into a $30 million participatory budgeting process hoped to spur new spending on social programs, community health, and economic investment.

Friday, a team of more than 100 researchers, community organizers, and activists will deliver their findings to the Seattle City Council that will underpin the effort. The Black Brilliance Research Project’s 1,045-page report is only the start of what officials hope will be a new way of making decisions for the city’s communities.

“One of the things that I know from working in health and human services and and the needs of our community over these past 20 some odd years is that folks will come into our community they will have focus groups,” Latanya Horace of the Silent Task Force that contributed to the report said in a preview of the group’s findings earlier this week. “They will ask us what we — what they want to know about our communities. And they’ll take that information, go back and package it up and come out with a plan that does not include black folks doing the work for their own community.”

Tammy Morales, chair of the Community Economic Development Committee receiving the report, and the council’s representative for South Seattle, says the hope is for the city to scale up its early steps in participatory budgeting used on decisions around streets and parks and find a way to apply a similar approach to the bigger challenges — and opportunities — of social justice.

“This is a shift away from the city driving so much of this and letting the community do that,” Morales said. “These are communities that are typically left out. People who are disproportionately impacted should have a say. This is about shifting access to power and resources. The community is saying, ‘Let us decide the strategies.'”

For the researchers who worked on the massive, painstaking report and overcame a mid-stream reorganization of how the project was managed, Friday’s presentation is, alone, worthy of celebration given the months behind them and the challenges ahead.

“That research project ended up becoming the world’s largest black and brown community-led research in the world in the world,” Shaun Glaze said during the preview presentation this week. “That happened during a pandemic,” Glaze said with amazement. “Here. In Seattle.”

The report submitted Friday will set the framework for how the shift to helping communities “decide the strategies” happens in Seattle. Based on hundreds of hours of research and community surveys, the report provides outlines for the types of issues Seattle’s communities want to have more control over — and how that control needs to be shaped to make sure it works and fully includes Black, Indigenous and People of Color participants.

The city’s Your Voice, Your Choice neighborhood grant process is a loose model for one shape of what could come next. But CHS’s report here on a 2018 community session to help shape that year’s process documented how easily that kind of process can be untracked by the parochial, the quirky, and the frustrated.

How much money the effort will have to work with is to be determined. The council seeded the effort with $30 million from the SPD cuts. The $3 million research and an expected $1 million to $5 million in implementation costs will eat up a large chunk. Morales declined to put a number on how much will be left when it comes times to launch new investments that emerge from the new participatory processes. Some issues like equity in digital access will be more expensive to try to address than others.

Next steps will feel familiar to those who have watched Seattle process play out before. A steering committee will be formed and members appointed, rules will be shaped based on the findings from the Black Brilliance Research report, workgroups will be created. The timeline for the collection, approval — like Your Voice, Your Choice, city staff will be involved to sign off on projects to make sure the line items fit into the city departments and budgets — and implementation for this first year of the effort are set:

All those things are familiar. What leaders like Morales and organizers hope is that this process will be different because it has been created and will be run by the people it is shaping city spending for.

For Morales, helping make the work of the Black Brilliance Research succeed is a chance for her and her fellow city council members to stand behind their words of support for Black Lives Matter.

Without this new effort, “we miss the opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to community,” Morales said. “We have to put our money where our mouth is.”

You can view a draft of the Black Brilliance Research Project report here (PDF).

