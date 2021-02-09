Blotto — ‘pizza and wine and pantry’ — coming to former Chungee’s space on 12th Ave

A popular Broadway pizza pop-up is set to bring new life and a new cornershop to 12th and Denny in the space formerly home to Chungee’s.

CHS introduced you to Blotto in December as the pizza venture put wholesale Greek bakery Paximadi’s Broadway commercial space to work refining its recipes for 14-inch New York and Neapolitan pizzas with crusts that are thin and crispy and rims of puffy, chewy dough.

Now Jordan Koplowitz has announced plans to take Blotto to the next level, taking over the old Chungee’s space to build out a new market, patio, and pizza shop. He describes the project as “a restaurant corner store mega mart super shopping center / BevMo on 12th and Denny.”

“There will be pizzas. There will be wines and beers. There will be sides and pantry items. And there will be outdoor patio ~vibes~”

Sounds good. May the ghost of the Capitol Hill Market bless this Blotto project.

With a planned spring opening, Blotto will put the 1905-built mixed-use residential building and restaurant space back into motion after Chungee’s closed in late 2019 just prior to the COVID-19 crisis and its economic fallout and just short of the restaurant’s 10-year anniversary.

Chungee’s owners Wen Long and Tom Farrell told CHS at the time that they had tried and failed to secure a new, longterm lease as their first 10-year agreement was drawing to a close but the building’s owners, a trust for the Bischofberger Violins family, would only agree to a month to month deal.

We’ve reached out to Blotto to learn more about the project but haven’t yet heard back.

The overhaul for Blotto will be a small part of some big changes coming for this stretch of 12th. A major seven-story development is set to rise on the next block replacing the now-empty Car Tender auto garage and the buildings home to Bergman’s Lock and Key and the former space for Scratch Deli. 145 new apartment units will mean lots of neighbors looking for wine, beer, and sundries — and, of course, some pizza.

Blotto’s new 12th Ave home is hoped to open by “spring” at 1830 12th Ave. You can keep track of updates via Instagram @blotto.seattle.

