Burglary suspect faces charges after being busted twice in high-end Capitol Hill business break-ins

A man police say is a prolific but mostly unsuccessful burglar is facing charges in two Capitol Hill break-ins part of a wave of commercial break-ins that have plagued the area.

Reported burglaries were up 60% across the East Precinct in 2020, according to SPD stats.

Anthony Swanson, 22, has been booked into King County Jail six times since May after arrests for investigation of burglary, vehicle theft, and possession of stolen items. The seventh booking in February for failure to appear in court on one of those burglary comes as Swanson has now been charged for three break-ins including two at high-end Capitol Hill retailers.

The most recent Capitol Hill heist went down early on the morning of January 20th as police say Swanson was caught on video smashing in the front door and falling inside Broadway clothing retailer Freeman:

Police say they found Swanson a short ways away near 10th and Aloha:

He was easily identified by a witness due to the tail of his green shirt hanging below his jacket, police say.

Prosecutors say Swanson was caught with more than $1,000 worth of clothing. He has been charged with second degree burglary for that break-in.

Prosecutors have also charged Swanson with second degree burglary after he was caught trying to hide behind a water tank inside E Union’s Metier bike shop and cafe during a break-in in November.

Police say they caught Swanson inside the building with about $238 in cash and also discovered two laptops and an “E-bike” had been brought into the alley from inside the E Union building. In a search of the suspect, police also found a wallet belonging to someone else in Swanson’s possession. He was also carrying someone else wallet in the January break-in and told police he had found it and was waiting to return it.

Court records show Swanson is also facing burglary charges and a fourth degree assault charge in a third incident that took place in December at a Lower Queen Anne parking garage.

The defendant has not yet entered a plea on his charges and is currently jailed on $5,000 bail.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.