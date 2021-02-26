Celebrate the Central District’s jazz legacy as this weekend’s 2021 Jackson Street Jazz Walk goes virtual

South Jackson’s celebration of its jazz legacy returns this weekend with a virtual version of the annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk.

“One of the hottest jazz spots in the country in the 1940s was along Seattle’s Jackson Street, with clubs that saw early performances from then-local stars Ray Charles, Quincy Jones and Ernestine Anderson,” KNXK says about the street’s history.

Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy the Jackson Street Jazz Walk from home as the event returns following its 2020 postponement. 2021’s performances will include the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Eugenie Jones Jazz Band, a Lewis vs. Lewis Drum-off with David Lewis, D’Vonne Lewis, and Donovon Lewis), Alex Dugdale, Julio Jáuregui, Rafael Tranquilino, and the Darrius Willrich Trio.

Now in its eighth year, the walk celebrates the jazz history of the Central District and present day performers from a wide variety of styles.

Organizers are also remembering those we have lost. “Our hearts go out to those who have lost businesses, jobs, and homes. COVID has been cruel ​ in many ways,” they write. “JSJW combines music, community, and the rich legacy of Central Seattle! We commemorate African American artists who have blazed the trails before us, feature today’s jazz & blues artists, and we serve our community.”

Admission is free but organizers encourage you to donate if you can. This year’s funds benefit the Central Area Senior Center’s meal delivery program.

You can tune in and learn more at jacksonstreetjazz.org.

Jackson Street Jazz Walk 2021

Saturday and Sunday — Feb 27 at 7 PM PST – Feb 28 at 8:30 PM PST

Via YouTube

