Central District project from Capitol Hill developer Liz Dunn takes shape on E Cherry

A long-planned project from popular Capitol Hill developer Liz Dunn to reshape a block of the Central District is moving forward.

The four-story, 38-unit, mixed-use building will rise on E Cherry replacing the 1920s era spaces home to the Twilight Exit and Tana Market.

The early design proposal for Dunn’s Cherry Valley, LLC project was approved after an administrative review by the city in November. Tuesday is the deadline for comment on the land use proposal for the project. Comments on the building’s environmental impact can be submitted to PRC@seattle.gov referencing Project 3033413-LU.

During November’s design review, officials report receiving no public comment about the Build, LLC-designed project save for one complaint not germane to the proposal’s elements of bulk and scale. That commenter was complaining about the project’s parking. The developer is proposing none.

CHS helped prepare neighbors, customers of Tana, and lovers of the Twilight Exit for the coming development way back in 2018 when we first reported on Dunn’s project. “Two existing buildings will be demolished,” the developer wrote at the time. “The team is working with existing retail tenants to facilitate the option of moving back into the completed project.”

“Two existing building will be demolished, but existing tenants may occupy the new project,” the latest proposal reads.

In 2019, CHS marked 20 years of the Twilight, the dive bar born and uprooted by development on E Madison. Tana Market has served the neighborhood and the East African community for years — the current ownership dates back to at least 2002, according to state records.

