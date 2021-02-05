Checking in: Light Sleeper and Wide Eyed Wines

Capitol Hill has a new wine bar but you can’t yet sit at it and it’s only open for lunch.

That’s how things go during the strange times of COVID-19.

For now, Light Sleeper and its sibling shop Wide Eyed Wines are open for daytime takeout and your bottle shopping needs inside Pike/Pine’s Chophouse Row.

Eventually you can sit at that bar and enjoy a glass of natural and biodynamic wine or a cocktail while eating a pizza from the wood-fired oven and some bar snacks while you toast the researchers and front-line medical workers who got us through all of this.

The bar and oven might feel familiar. CHS reported here on the Bar Ferdinand employees taking over the restaurant as chef Matt Dillon cut his last ties with the neighborhood in early 2020.

Sommelier Ezra Wick and chef Eli Dahlin got the keys just as the pandemic first hit. But by the end of 2020, Light Sleeper was born and ready to roll with the pandemic’s punches.

The neighboring Wide Eyed Wines shop, meanwhile, features wine expert Will Mason and sommeliers Salomon Navarro and Wick’s take on bottle shop retail with “sustainably grown, small production wines from around the world.” and some high ideals. “Our mission is to bring great wine to great people,” they write. “What that looks like to us is sourcing the best bottles from grower/producers around the world who care about what they do at every level—from organic and biodynamic vineyard practices to natural vinification in the wineries, all with an eye to producing the best possible expression of a grape and its terroir.”

Light Sleeper is located inside Chophouse Row at 1424 11th Ave and is offering takeout and delivery for lunch or early dinner on Tuesdays through Saturdays. You can learn more at lightsleeperseattle.com. Wide Eyed Wines is next door and open 1 PM to 7 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, 1 PM to 6 PM the rest of the week. Closed Mondays. There is also a wine club and you can shop online with free local delivery. Learn more at wideeyedwines.com.

