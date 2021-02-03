FBI: Florida ‘hardcore leftist’ charged with federal threats traveled to CHOP to be part of ‘revolution’

The process of justice around a wave of political unrest last month including a violent crowd that formed in Olympia and the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C. has netted another individual with a connection to our Capitol Hill.

Florida man Daniel Baker has been charged with transmitting an interstate communication “containing a threat to kidnap any person or threat to injure the person of another” after he “issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol.”

The FBI describes Baker as a heavily armed “hardcore leftist” who traveled the world including fighting the Turkish government with the Syrian Kurdish Army, the YPG, in the Middle East and allege the army veteran posted threats against military officers and police on social media.

According to the FBI, Baker’s 2020 travels “to participate in protests that have resulted in violence” also brought him to Seattle where he became part of the scene at CHOP including on the late June night of this deadly shootout that left a 16-year-old dead and a 14-year-old gravely wounded.

On August 1,2020, BAKER posted a video to his YouTube account which portrayed footage from CHAZ/CHOP. In the description section of the video, BAKER wrote that footage shows him treating the wounded in CHAZ/CHOP and states that the video is his response to the “domestic terrorists trying to accuse [him] of murdering the kid [he] helped save” and that he will be filing lawsuits against those who slandered his name.

Bellevue Ave resident Damon Huseman was another armed white male reported to have been drawn to CHOP. CHS reported in January on the arrest of the Capitol Hill man wanted for assaulting and threatening media as part of the mob at the Gov. Jay Inslee’s Olympia residence the same day as the storming of the Capitol in Washington D.C.

Huseman has pleaded not guilty and is held in Thurston County Jail awaiting trial. People familiar with the man said his presence at CHOP was unwelcome as his behavior was increasingly provocative.

Baker also found CHOP to not be his style, according to the FBI’s takeaways from an article about the occupied protest that featured Baker:

BAKER stated he had traveled to Seattle to participate in the “Revolution.” BAKER talked about fighting with the YPG during the interview and stated that once the war was over, “the revolutionary ideals that made them appealing were applied to the civil rights movement of today.” The article noted that BAKER “seemed disappointed in the lack of violent opposition here.”

“I told them, if they really wanted a revolution, we needed to get AK’s and start making bombs,” Baker says in the article. “No one listened to me.”

Two days after the June 29th shooting, Under executive order from Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Police swept in to retake the East Precinct and clear the Capitol Hill protest zone. It’s not clear if Baker was still at CHOP at the time.

There have been no arrests associated with the June 29th shooting of the two teens at CHOP.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Justice has announced the man arrested and charged in an August 24th arson outside the East Precinct has pleaded guilty. Desmond David-Pitts, 20, of Alaska, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson, punishable by up to five years in prison, according to the DOJ.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.