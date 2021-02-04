Fremont Brewing’s Nelson announces new run for citywide seat on council

With the 2021 Seattle mayor’s race shaping up, the field candidates of candidates for the City Council’s two citywide seats is also beginning to form.

Fremont Brewing owner Sara Nelson announced Thursday she will again make a run for the council:

A 30-year resident of Seattle, Nelson wants to put her success in business and city government to work for all Seattleites. “I’m running for City Council to get our city on the right track. We’ve got to create a sustainable, inclusive COVID recovery, ensuring access to opportunity for everyone. Having navigated countless challenges as we started and grew our family business, I bring a perspective that’s missing from the City Council,” Nelson says. “I will work to bring back jobs and community resources to Seattle by revitalizing our downtown core and neighborhood business districts. I will prioritize basic services, work to create opportunity for everyone, and restore trust in our city government by holding the City accountable for its actions.”

In her announcement, Nelson touts her small business experience, “strong environmental credentials,” and “a long track record of community engagement and advocacy.”

Nelson was part of the field in 2017 challenging for the Position 9 seat ultimately claimed by Lorena González.

González is positioned as the current frontrunner to lead the city after announcing the start of her campaign for mayor Wednesday leaving the race for Position 9 wide open.

Citywide Position 8 is also on the ballot this year. Incumbent Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda is seeking her second term.

You can learn more about Nelson at saraforcitycouncil.com.

