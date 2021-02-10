Investigation underway after deadly police shooting during response to reported Central District gunfire

UPDATE: The area around 23rd Ave S and S Massachusetts near the Central District’s Colman Playfield was locked down Tuesday night after Seattle Police shot and killed a man while responding to a reported shooting.:

White tags marked multiple shell casings in the street along Massachusetts and police tape cordoned off a large area around the field across from the Northwest African American Museum and Jimi Hendrix Park.

A Seattle Police spokesperson would only confirm an “officer involved shooting” had taken place after officers were called to the area to a reported shooting involving multiple people just before 9:25 PM. SPD later said that police had shot at least one person.

UPDATE 11:25 PM: Police have confirmed that police shot and killed a man who they say opened fire as they responded to the scene where two others had been shot. There are no updates on the conditions of those two victims.

It is not yet clear how many were shot and the severity of any injuries has not been confirmed. At least one person was transported to Harborview. Seattle Fire referred CHS to SPD for more information.

