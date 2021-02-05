Man dies in fall onto I-5 Olive Way exit

A person died Friday morning after falling onto the Olive Way exit from I-5.

Washington State Patrol arrived at the offramp just after 7:30 AM. Seattle Fire was called to the scene but the victim did not survive.

The WSP said it was determined the man had fallen or jumped and no vehicles were involved in the incident.



In 2012, CHS reported on the Washington Department of Transportation’s challenges in preventing suicides involving I-5’s overpasses. Despite increased trespassing enforcement, there have also been several deaths in recent years involving people falling from walls or being struck by cars while trying to cross I-5 to access encampment areas on WSDOT property.

The Olive Way exit was closed to traffic during the response.

Resources to help those in need: National suicide-prevention hotline: 800-273-8255. Local Crisis Clinic: (206) 461-3222. If you need immediate assistance, call 911.