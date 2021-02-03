Nacho Borracho gets new roommate as Loxsmith Bagels planning daily run on Broadway

It might not be the first pairing you would think of but perennial Capitol Hill bagel pop-upis getting ready to settle into a long-term relationship on Broadway.

With one more pop-up planned at Broadway’s Nacho Borracho later this month on the 27th, Loxsmith bagel dude Matthew Segal tells CHS he’s ready to take things to a more committed level in March when he is planning for daily openings “into the unknown” future.

If things work out, you’ll be able to enjoy Loxsmith on a near-permanent basis on Broadway as it joins El Xolo’s tacos in the Nacho walk-up counter.

For now, Segal said he’s planning for a faster customer experience in the Nacho setup with a new point of sale system and plans to “bake double so we don’t run out by 12:30.”

But be advised — grab coffee before you join the line. Loxsmith doesn’t have coffee — yet.

Loxsmith will pop-up at 209 Broadway E’s Nacho Borracho again on February 27th before its new daily run starts in March. Keep track and learn more @loxsmithbagels.

