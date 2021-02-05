No damage and no victims after multiple reports of gunfire on Capitol Hill

Seattle Police searched locations across Capitol Hill Thursday night but found no victims and no evidence as 911 callers reported gunfire and shouts coming from a car in an area around Harvard and Union.

The first reports of gunfire and yelling from a car came in around 10:25 PM near Harvard and Seneca. At least one other round of shots fired was reported about 20 minutes later around the parking lot on Harvard behind the Knights of Columbus building, according to East Precinct radio updates.

Police searched multiple locations to look for possible victims or damage. No evidence of gunfire was located and the reported suspect vehicle was not found.

During the investigation, SPD was also monitoring a night of vigil and protest north of Capitol Hill honoring Black lives and activist Summer Taylor outside the Washington State Patrol’s E Roanoke headquarters.

While SPD was communicating with the State Patrol about the search, the vigil and march took place far from the area of the reported shots fired and was not disrupted.

Honor the dead & keep fighting like hell for the living 💐💛 Rest in Power to Summer Taylor & all the lives we’ve lost ✊🏾 Too many names !! #seattleprotests #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/kKT3AtpJJK — Black Liberation Movement (@heyramsey) February 5, 2021

