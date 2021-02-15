One reported to hospital in Quinalt Apartments fire

Seattle Fire swarmed the area around Boylston and Mercer Monday after smoke was reported at the 1925-built Quinalt Apartments building.

Two people were reported in need of medical attention including one victim who suffered smoke inhalation and a second suffering an asthma attack.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seattle Fire was called to the 500-block Boylston Ave E building amid snowy and icy conditions just after 11:30 AM to the report of smoke coming from a fourth floor unit. Firefighters reported the fire was out about 30 minutes later and were working to shut off the sprinkler system that had been activated by the blaze.

Both of the people treated were reported in stable condition. The patient who suffered smoke inhalation was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Red Cross was called to the scene to assist at least one resident.

Seattle Fire was investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire response today at Capitol Hill's Quinault Apartments. 4 people were transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/lVnn8267zI — Garrett Padera (@GarrettPhotos) February 15, 2021

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.