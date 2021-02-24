One struck and killed, driver to hospital in 10th Ave E crash

A person was struck by a driver and killed Wednesday morning along 10th Ave E near the E Newton intersection.

Seattle Fire medic crews and Seattle Police rushed to the scene around 9:15 AM and found a person struck and pinned in the northbound bike lane beneath the red sedan that slammed into a utility pole during the crash.

Crews began life saving measures on the person who was hit and the driver. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver was transported to the hospital.

UPDATE: SFD reports the man who died is believed to be in his 50s. They say the driver, reported as a female in her 50s, was transported in critical condition.

Witnesses reported the man who was hit was on the side of the street at the time of the collision possibly trying to enter the driver side of a vehicle.

A Metro bus was headed southbound at the time of the crash and remained at the scene during the response but did not seem to be involved in the crash.

10th Ave E remains closed in both directions during the response and ongoing investigation.

Despite reduced speed limits and years of “Vision Zero” efforts in the city, it has been a deadly time on Seattle streets. “Unfortunately, despite a drastic drop in travel and collisions, preliminary data indicate that 24 people died in a crash in 2020 in Seattle, making it one of the most deadly of recent years,” SDOT reports. “Thirteen people were walking, one person was biking, one was riding a motorcycle, and nine people were in vehicles.

The speed limit in the area of the crash is 25 MPH. We do not know what role speed played in the crash at this time.

