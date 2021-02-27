Post navigation

Overnight burglary temporarily closes 15th Ave E Walgreens

QFC is leaving the street but 15th Ave E’s big chain pharmacy Walgreens is only temporarily closed.

Shoppers and customers hoping to have prescriptions filled found the 500-block pharmacy shuttered Saturday morning.

According to East Precinct radio updates, police were called to the store around 2AM to a break-in. It’s not clear how much damage was done beyond a smashed front glass door and what if anything was taken from the store but police were looking for a suspect wearing a dark hoodie with a white backpack and white gloves believed to have used a crowbar or a baton to bust the glass and break in. The suspect was last seen fleeing through the store’s parking lot, headed south, just before police arrived.

The Walgreens pharmacy has been a target in past heists at the store. Last April, CHS reported on a robbery at the store’s pharmacy counter involving six bottles of prescription drugs.

CHS received multiple questions about the Saturday closure as neighbors are keeping a closer than usual eye on local businesses after QFC announced it is letting go 109 employees and shuttering two Seattle stores over the city’s mandatory $4 an hour COVID-19 hazard pay.

CHS reported on the potential impact to the 15th Ave E neighborhood here including the developer who purchased the 15th Ave E block home to the QFC and plans to keep the building activated during the two years remaining on QFC’s lease.

There’s no information on when the Walgreens will reopen.

UPDATE 1:35 PM: Back open!

