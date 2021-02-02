PCC faces criticism over COVID-19 hazard pay opposition and ‘rapid gentrification’ in the Central District

Less than a year after opening at the corner of 23rd and Union in the heart of the Central District with a vow to prevent “retail racism,” Seattle grocery chain PCC Community Markets is facing new demands in the neighborhood as its new CEO has added to the criticism with opposition to mandatory hazard pay for the city’s grocery workers.
In a letter to Mayor Jenny Durkan, company CEO Suzy Monford says Seattle should exempt small, local grocers from the hazard pay law and focus on vaccinating workers for COVID-19.
Last week, the Seattle City Council approved legislation requiring $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery workers at companies with more than 500 employees, some of the city’s most at-risk laborers. Durkan is set to sign the emergency measure Wednesday.
Monford says the profit margin for a grocery chain like the cooperative is too thin. “This ordinance disproportionately harms local, independent grocers like PCC Community Markets, which in 2019 had $1.7M in net income,” she writes. “That may sound like a lot, but to put that in context, PCC spent $3M – or nearly 2X 2019 net income — in COVID-related expenses in 2020, including staff member appreciation pay, bonuses and in-store safety protocols, since the start of the pandemic.”
Meanwhile, King County Equity Now is targeting the chain for contributing to “rapid gentrification of the neighborhood” and calling for a major overhaul to the PCC board.
“As an initial step to address this harm, we’re calling on PCC to expand its board membership to include at least two Black workers and one rooted Black community member,” the KCEN announcement reads.
PCC debuted at 23rd and Union last summer in a space initially lined up for the financially troubled New Seasons chain. The Seattle-region cooperative opened in the Central District acknowledging the history and the culture of the area as a Black center for the city with a vow to prevent “Retail Racism” — “We heard from many people in the neighborhood that they had experienced retail racism. We want our store to be a place where everyone is respected while shopping,” PCC’s opening announcement read. “As a result, we trained all of our staff at Central District PCC on implicit bias and how to prevent retail racism. We are rolling this training out to all of our stores.”
But KCEN says the company has fallen short of its promises and is calling for community support in the demands.
“PCC recently hired a new CEO who’s taking thoughts and questions from community,” the campaign reads. “We need y’all to flood this inbox with your thoughts, questions, and solutions on how PCC can rectify its role in the gentrification of the CD.”
A company spokesperson did not respond to CHS’s inquiry about the KCEN effort.
You can learn more about the KCEN campaign here.
Much like the eviction moratorium.. Why doesn’t the city offer to fund the program? That’s the number 1 most wack thing about this pandemic is the gov mandates that offer $0 to cover anything thus everyone skirts the rules and we’re going on 500,000 dead.. Well done america.
The City isn’t funding the program for a simple reason….it is already strapped for money as a result of the pandemic, and the feds are so far not offering much help.
If you read the kcen page regarding PCC one of their demands is that the store be transferred over to Black ownership. There’s a lot of things about that that raise some eyebrows but one being that given that only about 10% of the neighborhood is black their demand to have a high number of black representation along with the demand the store be given to “the black community” is more than just a little ridiculous. And it’s a pattern of extortion. How can anyone not see this?
i know you wont agree with any of this but reparations is something we need to tackle in our society and also the idea of equity meaning some people need more than other people; someone making $95k a year getting $600 vrs someone making $25k a year getting $600.. The $25k person would need an appropriately adjusted amount.
PCC owes KCEN reparations?
Re: reparations, what they constantly say is they want to be “respected”. Not so much money per se. it points IMO more to a lost people in search of validation or something more spiritual they’re trying to figure out.
You obviously didn’t read their post about it. They want PCC to give the business to the black community. They also demand the business donate to the black community. There’s nothing spiritual about it any more than the mafia or white nationalists
Lots of people see it. But our current culture, especially in Seattle, doesn’t facilitate anyone (other than anonymous people on the internet) calling it what it is. You get shouted down and cancelled immediately.
Welp, that’s insane, but exactly what you’d expect with tribalism.
Will someone explain to me why a nice, local grocery chain moving into a neighborhood is bad for the residents? I thought we were so deeply concerned about ‘food deserts’–are we also here to yell at anyone who tries to fix the situation?
Because we all like to complain about everything that isn’t perfect by our own definition of perfect. It’s much easier to tear things down than to build.
Your comment is a deep assertion of unwillingness to listen to alternative points of view. The article literally links to an organization that is critical of PCC and wants to do work to improve PCC and its relationship to the community, not simply shut it down. Certainly the group is not pro-food desert. But just calling a business “nice” is your POV based on PCC’s marketing. You have a ready made resource for information and you are asking for an explanation while being focused on ignoring information purposefully. So you’re simply gaslighting. Spend time seeking out information. Go to the meeting and express your POV or just listen.
They want to do work to improve PCC? They’re demanding PCC give the business to Black people. It’s extortion. The idea that PCC needs to be improved upon by KCEN is silly. Maybe it’s KCEN who needs to improve. And you talk about improving their relationship with the community. The only community who has an issue with them is KCEN, who has a problem with anyone who doesn’t give in to their extortionistic demands.
And at this point in time “the community” is a racial code phrase.
Exactly. One person’s “evil gentrification” is another person’s “improving the neighborhood.” If you don’t like PCC, don’t shop there.
Given PCC’s premium prices, it’s hard to understand why they can’t find a way to pay their workers temporary hazard pay?
One of KCEN’s demands is “How can PCC partner with the community to turn the store into Black-owned co-op?” Seattle is 6.8% black and the Central District is less than 20% black now. Seems like it would be reasonable to ask PCC whether the Central District store has 20% or more black employees and members? If KCEN wants to develop a fully black-owned grocery co-op they should go for it, I’d love to see one! but it’s not on PCC to hand them one.
https://www.seattle.gov/opcd/population-and-demographics/about-seattle#raceethnicity
It’s also blatantly illegal to hire for racial quotas.
Premium prices because they don’t get the same cost of goods the big chains do. They only have 15 stores. Which explains the smaller gross profit margins. They also give back to the community 65 percent of their pre tax net profit. It’s a legit CO-OP.
Just ask Sawant! She grocery shops there. She should have no problem backing the city on this one.
The city of Long Beach passed a similar “hazard pay” increase for grocery workers, and Kroger responded by closing two stores there.
Good
The Kroger corporation stinks IMO. PCC needs to pay their staff, thereby keeping their money where their mouth is. You can’t put the food on a higher pedestal than the people. Lastly, I don’t think anyone from the old neighborhood that could PCC’s prices.