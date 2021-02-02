PCC faces criticism over COVID-19 hazard pay opposition and ‘rapid gentrification’ in the Central District

Less than a year after opening at the corner of 23rd and Union in the heart of the Central District with a vow to prevent “retail racism,” Seattle grocery chain PCC Community Markets is facing new demands in the neighborhood as its new CEO has added to the criticism with opposition to mandatory hazard pay for the city’s grocery workers.

In a letter to Mayor Jenny Durkan, company CEO Suzy Monford says Seattle should exempt small, local grocers from the hazard pay law and focus on vaccinating workers for COVID-19.

Last week, the Seattle City Council approved legislation requiring $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery workers at companies with more than 500 employees, some of the city’s most at-risk laborers. Durkan is set to sign the emergency measure Wednesday.

Monford says the profit margin for a grocery chain like the cooperative is too thin. “This ordinance disproportionately harms local, independent grocers like PCC Community Markets, which in 2019 had $1.7M in net income,” she writes. “That may sound like a lot, but to put that in context, PCC spent $3M – or nearly 2X 2019 net income — in COVID-related expenses in 2020, including staff member appreciation pay, bonuses and in-store safety protocols, since the start of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, King County Equity Now is targeting the chain for contributing to “rapid gentrification of the neighborhood” and calling for a major overhaul to the PCC board.

“As an initial step to address this harm, we’re calling on PCC to expand its board membership to include at least two Black workers and one rooted Black community member,” the KCEN announcement reads.

PCC debuted at 23rd and Union last summer in a space initially lined up for the financially troubled New Seasons chain. The Seattle-region cooperative opened in the Central District acknowledging the history and the culture of the area as a Black center for the city with a vow to prevent “Retail Racism” — “We heard from many people in the neighborhood that they had experienced retail racism. We want our store to be a place where everyone is respected while shopping,” PCC’s opening announcement read. “As a result, we trained all of our staff at Central District PCC on implicit bias and how to prevent retail racism. We are rolling this training out to all of our stores.”

But KCEN says the company has fallen short of its promises and is calling for community support in the demands.

“PCC recently hired a new CEO who’s taking thoughts and questions from community,” the campaign reads. “We need y’all to flood this inbox with your thoughts, questions, and solutions on how PCC can rectify its role in the gentrification of the CD.”

A company spokesperson did not respond to CHS’s inquiry about the KCEN effort.

You can learn more about the KCEN campaign here.

