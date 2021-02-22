QFC says will lay off 109 workers in Seattle hazard pay closures including 15th Ave E store

QFC’s decision to close two Capitol Hill stores including its 15th Ave E grocery over Seattle’s COVID-19 hazard pay ordinance will cost 109 workers their jobs, the company revealed in a state filing Friday afternoon.
Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification announcements are federally required for employers with 100 or more employees “to provide at least 60 calendar days advance written notice of a plant closing and mass layoff affecting 50 or more employees at a single site of employment.”
A QFC spokesperson did not respond to CHS’s inquiry about how many workers of the 109 are currently employed at the 15th Ave E store.
Parent company Kroger also blamed COVID-19 hazard pay requirements for its decision to close a Ralphs and a Food 4 Less in Long Beach, California.
CHS reported last week on the company’s decision to shutter two Seattle stores over the $4/hour hazard pay requirements for large grocers. Both the 15th Ave E and Wedgwood store are set to close April 24th.
CHS reported on the potential impact to the 15th Ave E neighborhood here including the developer who purchased the 15th Ave E block home to the QFC and its plans to keep the building activated during the two years remaining on QFC’s lease.
Capitol Hill is also home to two QFCs on Broadway while the Safeway a few blocks away at 15th and John could be up for redevelopment in coming years.
While the company has not released specifics on employees or the profit and loss at the 15th Ave E store, it described both stores that will close in April as “underperforming” and a company spokesperson told the Puget Sound Business Journal that QFC spent around $600,000 across the two stores “on remodels in the last few years” and described the stores as “the most expensive to operate.”
For the more than 100 employees at the stores, QFC said representatives “will be meeting with each impacted associate to help them with this transition and will comply with any contractual commitments and consider any transfer requests.”
The economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis is still being measured and understood. Statewide, unemployment numbers have dropped with the slow reopening of the economy but claims still remain about twice levels seen before the start of the pandemic last spring. Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a new bill to boost the minimum unemployment benefit and halt an increase in unemployment tax on businesses.
Why is this store “the most expensive to operate”? Perhaps it has something to do with the huge amount of theft and need to hire private security. A couple of months ago, all their grocery carts had been stolen. Walgreens down the block can barely keep product on their shelves. Even toothpaste is now under lock and key at the store at Pine and Broadway. City Attorney Pete Holmes and the City Council have essentially legalized shop lifting in Seattle. Something needs to change drastically with how this city is managed by our elected officials. This next election is a make or break moment for Seattle.
Do you spend all day on this blog commenting the same thing on basically every post? You seem incredibly unhappy in this neighborhood, you are free to live elsewhere.
Hopefully this blog isn’t degrading to “If you don’t like our freedoms move to China/Russia/Canada/whereever” phrases like you see from the right. What’s wrong with people being passionate about their neighborhood / city?
Generally speaking you’re right, people should absolutely be critical of politicians, laws etc and be engaged in their community. In this instance I’m literally talking just to CHqueer who posts the same “capitol hill is a shithole now, blame loony city council!” comment on any slightly-relevant post day after day.
Per current laws anyone appearing to be stealing any goods cannot be confronted till they are outside the store
I totally agree CHqueer! It’s a massive problem. City Council and Pete Holmes have got to go. Well said!
I’m not sure why anyone is surprised – QFC/Kroger fill the market for people who want reasonably priced groceries and aren’t willing to pay a high mark up for all the organic/non-gmo/non-whatever labels which are much higher profit for places like Whole Foods / PCC. The only way that business model works is a high scale / low cost business for the extremely low margins on non-high end grocery (estimated around 2% profit margin).
Here’s some simple math estimated on the low side – if a grocery store has two shifts of 20 people for 8 hours a day thats 320 hours of work per day, 116,800 work hours per year. A $4 increase in labor cost = $467,200 per year increase in labor – seems like not much right?
If you’re a low margin (2% business) how much more product do you have to sell per year to cover that? 23 million dollars more in sales – that number is huge if the store is already underperforming its targets.
Politics aside, there is real impact here to the business, and yeah Kroger is a mega corp so its not going to hurt them to close the store and their bean counters are constantly looking for ways to keep the business profitable – its only going to hurt the workers and the community.
Right, they may not be able to pass the costs on to consumers, or it may be just too much work to rework their pricing models for the return. Granted they’re not hand managing prices, they have economists and complex algorithms, but I can see executives having bigger issues in a company that size.
That said it seems like the city means well, to a degree. But when it comes down to it, you’re always going to have some economic bell curve. And while being at the poorer end of it is harder anywhere, in the US if you’re poor you have to live in dangerous neighborhoods quite often, where people shoot each other etc. In Europe this isn’t the case, you just have less because you’re poor, but you’re not fearing for your life, you kids don’t go to schools where they need police officers. So that would be another end of the spectrum they could also focus on, why are American neighbors that have the same amount of money as Erupean ones so dangerous in comparison?
I don’t disagree with you, but they could have at least tried. It seems to me like they just are shutting down just to spit in the face of the city council. They could have cut management salaries, negotiated on their rent, evaluated product options that could increase profit. Instead they just threw in the towel immediate. I hope a grocery store that focuses on the community replaces it.
Qfc falls into high end imo, I stopped shopping there because prices on everything were higher than other grocery stores and they had few if any non-organic options. I refuse to buy organic if there’s another option, it’s just a price gouging scam.
The article doesn’t actually say anything about workers being laid off: am I missing something, or is the headline misleading?
I had heard directly from QFC employees that workers at the affected stores will be transferred to other locations if they want.