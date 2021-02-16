QFC to shutter 15th Ave E grocery as company axes two Seattle stores over COVID-19 hazard pay — UPDATE

Blaming the city’s newly imposed $4 an hour COVID-19 hazard pay for grocery workers, QFC announced Tuesday it is closing two “underperforming” Seattle stores including its Capitol Hill grocery on 15th Ave E.

“Our business provides affordable groceries, good jobs with growth opportunities to thousands of Seattle residents, and proudly supports thousands of local community organizations,” the statement from the Kroger-owned grocery company announcing the closures reads. “We need a level playing field to deliver on these commitments. Unfortunately, Seattle City Council didn’t consider that grocery stores — even in a pandemic — operate on razor-thin profit margins in a very competitive landscape. When you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, coupled with consistent financial losses at these two locations, and this new extra pay mandate, it becomes impossible to operate a financially sustainable business.”

Kroger’s most recent reports show the company smashing forecasts with a surge in revenue and profits during the pandemic.

The 15th Ave E store will remain open through April 24th, the company said. The 35th Ave NE store in Wedgwood is also on the chopping block.

“Store representatives will be meeting with each impacted associate to help them with this transition and will comply with any contractual commitments and consider any transfer requests,” the company says.

QFC operated 13 other stores in the city.

Last month, the Seattle City Council approved emergency hazard pay legislation for the city’s grocery workers facing the ongoing risks of COVID-19 outbreak. Teresa Mosqueda’s bill had wide support on the council and was co-sponsored by councilmembers M. Lorena González, Lisa Herbold, Tammy J. Morales, Kshama Sawant, Dan Strauss, and Andrew J. Lewis. We’ve asked Mosqueda about the Kroger decision.

The 15th Ave E QFC closure could leave a major gap in the commercial strip on the eastern top of Capitol HIll. But the block has been earmarked for eventual redevelopment after Capitol Hill developer Hunters Capital purchased the property for $11.25 million four years ago.

“While redevelopment of this building is possible, current leases in place make it unlikely to happen in the near future,” Hunters Capital’s Jill Cronauer said at the time. “However, we do hope to create a more engaging street front for our tenants and neighbors.“

A representative for Hunters says the company also just learned of QFC’s decision and adds that, currently, “there are no redevelopment plans.”

The QFC closure could also impact the future of 15th Ave’s other major chain grocery store. CHS reported here on plans for eventual redevelopment of the Safeway and its large surface parking lot at 15th and John.

The Capitol Hill grocery economy has been a relative boom with some of the biggest recent commercial real estate investments being made by the industry. At Capitol Hill Station, a 16,000-square-foot H Mart is being prepared to open at the center of the development’s retail and restaurant offerings.

Meanwhile, Amazon has made strong investments in the area including the Amazon Go grocery which opened on E Pike a year ago and the Central District Amazon Fresh planned to debut this year in the Vulcan development at 23rd and Jackson.

The 15th Ave E closure will leave Capitol Hill with two remaining QFCs on Broadway — one at the Harvard Market shopping center at Broadway and Pike and the other to the north in the Broadway Market. At around 17,000 square feet, the 15th Ave E QFC is the smallest of the trio and one of the smallest stores in the chain. But its 10,000 square foot surface parking lot is a Capitol Hill rarity.

“We have really enjoyed serving our Capitol Hill community and are saddened to make this decision,” a company representative tells CHS.

UPDATE 1:57 PM: UFCW 21, the largest private sector union in the state representing thousands of workers including grocery store and retail employees, called Kroger’s move “a transparent attempt to intimidate other local governments from passing ordinances that would provide hazard pay to front line grocery store workers”

Today, Kroger publicly announced the closure of two QFC stores in Seattle, in a transparent attempt to intimidate other local governments from passing ordinances that would provide hazard pay to front line grocery store workers. Essential workers, our local government, and our communities will not be threatened by this corporate bullying. The COVID pandemic has caused serious illness and taken lives, and at the same time the amount of work and the level of stress and risk for grocery store workers has risen dramatically. Early on, companies like QFC agreed to pay $2/hour in hazard pay to employees all across the nation in acknowledgement of the risks workers faced and the essential nature of their work during a national crisis. Then they cut that pay in May – with no explanation. Kroger’s profits continued to soar, as did COVID cases, and as more and more people got sick, and more and more people shopped for groceries, restaurants and schools closed. Workers have tried for months to get the hazard pay that was cut re-instated. But month after month the pay cuts were kept in place. The level of stress grew, as did concerns about safety, higher workloads, fewer workers on shift, more customers, and rising COVID cases in stores. Several places in California passed local hazard pay ordinances. Kroger announced the closure of two stores in that area in retaliation against that local hazard pay law. In January, things had reached a breaking point and, working with Seattle City Council, UFCW 21 members were able to help pass a local and temporary $4/hour hazard pay law. That pay went into effect on February 3. Kroger announced their Seattle store closures on February 16. Today’s announcement by Kroger to close these two Seattle QFCs is a case of over-the-top greed and bullying, and it shows how out of touch Kroger is with our community. The public overwhelmingly supports hazard pay and supports our grocery store workers. Other grocery chains, including PCC locally, have actually expanded hazard pay to stores beyond Seattle and Burien which have now passed new hazard pay laws. Kroger’s closures threaten workers, as well as shoppers and our local community. We need safety concerns addressed and we need hazard pay expanded. Kroger’s intent seems perfectly clear: They are announcing these closings to try and intimidate any other local communities here in our state or around the nation from passing hazard pay. If Kroger cares about their employees and the local communities in which they operate, they should expand hazard pay and improve store safety practices, not file lawsuits and close our neighborhood stores.

