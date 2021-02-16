QFC to shutter 15th Ave E grocery as company axes two Seattle stores over COVID-19 hazard pay — UPDATE

Blaming the city’s newly imposed $4 an hour COVID-19 hazard pay for grocery workers, QFC announced Tuesday it is closing two “underperforming” Seattle stores including its Capitol Hill grocery on 15th Ave E.
“Our business provides affordable groceries, good jobs with growth opportunities to thousands of Seattle residents, and proudly supports thousands of local community organizations,” the statement from the Kroger-owned grocery company announcing the closures reads. “We need a level playing field to deliver on these commitments. Unfortunately, Seattle City Council didn’t consider that grocery stores — even in a pandemic — operate on razor-thin profit margins in a very competitive landscape. When you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, coupled with consistent financial losses at these two locations, and this new extra pay mandate, it becomes impossible to operate a financially sustainable business.”
Kroger’s most recent reports show the company smashing forecasts with a surge in revenue and profits during the pandemic.
The 15th Ave E store will remain open through April 24th, the company said. The 35th Ave NE store in Wedgwood is also on the chopping block.
“Store representatives will be meeting with each impacted associate to help them with this transition and will comply with any contractual commitments and consider any transfer requests,” the company says.
QFC operated 13 other stores in the city.
Last month, the Seattle City Council approved emergency hazard pay legislation for the city’s grocery workers facing the ongoing risks of COVID-19 outbreak. Teresa Mosqueda’s bill had wide support on the council and was co-sponsored by councilmembers M. Lorena González, Lisa Herbold, Tammy J. Morales, Kshama Sawant, Dan Strauss, and Andrew J. Lewis. We’ve asked Mosqueda about the Kroger decision.
The 15th Ave E QFC closure could leave a major gap in the commercial strip on the eastern top of Capitol HIll. But the block has been earmarked for eventual redevelopment after Capitol Hill developer Hunters Capital purchased the property for $11.25 million four years ago.
“While redevelopment of this building is possible, current leases in place make it unlikely to happen in the near future,” Hunters Capital’s Jill Cronauer said at the time. “However, we do hope to create a more engaging street front for our tenants and neighbors.“
A representative for Hunters says the company also just learned of QFC’s decision and adds that, currently, “there are no redevelopment plans.”
The QFC closure could also impact the future of 15th Ave’s other major chain grocery store. CHS reported here on plans for eventual redevelopment of the Safeway and its large surface parking lot at 15th and John.
The Capitol Hill grocery economy has been a relative boom with some of the biggest recent commercial real estate investments being made by the industry. At Capitol Hill Station, a 16,000-square-foot H Mart is being prepared to open at the center of the development’s retail and restaurant offerings.
Meanwhile, Amazon has made strong investments in the area including the Amazon Go grocery which opened on E Pike a year ago and the Central District Amazon Fresh planned to debut this year in the Vulcan development at 23rd and Jackson.
The 15th Ave E closure will leave Capitol Hill with two remaining QFCs on Broadway — one at the Harvard Market shopping center at Broadway and Pike and the other to the north in the Broadway Market. At around 17,000 square feet, the 15th Ave E QFC is the smallest of the trio and one of the smallest stores in the chain. But its 10,000 square foot surface parking lot is a Capitol Hill rarity.
“We have really enjoyed serving our Capitol Hill community and are saddened to make this decision,” a company representative tells CHS.
UPDATE 1:57 PM: UFCW 21, the largest private sector union in the state representing thousands of workers including grocery store and retail employees, called Kroger’s move “a transparent attempt to intimidate other local governments from passing ordinances that would provide hazard pay to front line grocery store workers”
Today, Kroger publicly announced the closure of two QFC stores in Seattle, in a transparent attempt to intimidate other local governments from passing ordinances that would provide hazard pay to front line grocery store workers. Essential workers, our local government, and our communities will not be threatened by this corporate bullying.
The COVID pandemic has caused serious illness and taken lives, and at the same time the amount of work and the level of stress and risk for grocery store workers has risen dramatically. Early on, companies like QFC agreed to pay $2/hour in hazard pay to employees all across the nation in acknowledgement of the risks workers faced and the essential nature of their work during a national crisis. Then they cut that pay in May – with no explanation. Kroger’s profits continued to soar, as did COVID cases, and as more and more people got sick, and more and more people shopped for groceries, restaurants and schools closed.
Workers have tried for months to get the hazard pay that was cut re-instated. But month after month the pay cuts were kept in place. The level of stress grew, as did concerns about safety, higher workloads, fewer workers on shift, more customers, and rising COVID cases in stores. Several places in California passed local hazard pay ordinances. Kroger announced the closure of two stores in that area in retaliation against that local hazard pay law.
In January, things had reached a breaking point and, working with Seattle City Council, UFCW 21 members were able to help pass a local and temporary $4/hour hazard pay law. That pay went into effect on February 3. Kroger announced their Seattle store closures on February 16.
Today’s announcement by Kroger to close these two Seattle QFCs is a case of over-the-top greed and bullying, and it shows how out of touch Kroger is with our community. The public overwhelmingly supports hazard pay and supports our grocery store workers. Other grocery chains, including PCC locally, have actually expanded hazard pay to stores beyond Seattle and Burien which have now passed new hazard pay laws. Kroger’s closures threaten workers, as well as shoppers and our local community. We need safety concerns addressed and we need hazard pay expanded.
Kroger’s intent seems perfectly clear: They are announcing these closings to try and intimidate any other local communities here in our state or around the nation from passing hazard pay. If Kroger cares about their employees and the local communities in which they operate, they should expand hazard pay and improve store safety practices, not file lawsuits and close our neighborhood stores.
Just gonna put this here:
https://www.execpay.org/news/kroger-co-2019-compensation-2255
The internet says that Kroger has 435,000 employees. If the CEO didn’t take any pay and instead spread the $21 million out among the employees, each employee would get $48 for the year. I’m not sure that’s the reason these stores are closing. (If you want to go by number of stores instead, Kroger has 3,242 stores. If you spread his salary among the stores, that would be $6,500 per store for the year. I don’t think that’s going to keep the unprofitable stores open either.)
D.B.: Your argument cherry picked just the CEO’s compensation, not that of the other 5 executives cited at the link, which themselves are over $30 million. Then you draw a false conclusion that just dividing executive compensation by total number of employees would represent a direct attribution of pay to everyone, when there are people (such as those in corporate headquarters or in Kroger’s many other stores they own under various brand names in multiple states), who would not get the temporary hazard pay at all for obvious reasons. That doesn’t even include the ethics of not paying hazard pay, even if it meant temporarily being slightly less profitable. All this in a neighborhood in which they feel fine having two other stores open, both of which have larger footprints and so inherently would be more hazardous (requiring more cleaning, having more customer and supplier traffic among other things). They closed because they don’t prioritize the health and well-being (including financial) of their non-corporate employees. Shop at their competitors.
Kroger reported an adjusted operating profit of more than $800,000,000 in the 3rd quarter of last year, up 33% from the same period in 2019.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kroger-reports-third-quarter-2020-results-and-raises-full-year-2020-guidance-301185645.html
In addition, last September they announced a $1,000,000,000 stock buy back program, and at the time estimated 13% growth for calendar year 2020 over 2019.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/kroger-stock-rises-after-earnings-beat-1-billion-share-buyback-program-announced-2020-09-11#:~:text=On%20September%2011%2C%202020%2C%20the,to%20be%20%243.20%20to%20%243.30.
So, by every metric they’re not just getting by, but rolling in dough: sales are up, profits are up, and they literally have billions of dollars to burn on CEO bonuses and artificially boosting their stock valuation; but the paltry raise they have to give front line workers in Seattle is totally to blame for closing these locations.
As the saying goes, something smells fishy – and it ain’t fish…
Impressive results. They probably didn’t come from operating stores at a loss.
But I think yer maths is off a bit, DB.
Kroger CEO makes $21 million a year amid huge pandemic profits. https://popular.info/p/an-outbreak-of-greed
ok now that’s weird because kroger’s gross profit was up over 10% last year i think they are trying to pull some funny business on us!
Good. Screw QFC trying to underpay workers.
Obviously this is just some punitive anti-union craziness from corporate America.
The fact that they’re doing this means unionization and an end to wage stagnation is viewed as a legitimate threat, and thus we should all keep up the pressure.
THAT SAID
This building and it’s ridiculous, ugly, over-sized, and entirely indefensible parking lot really, really need to go. Hunter Capital should speed up its redevelopment plans so we can get this eyesore of a building + its eyesore of a parking lot out of here.
Let’s hope the Boomer crowing about lack of parking — because, as we all know, every Boomer sees it as their natural right to park their vehicle no farther that 25 feet from any entrance, anywhere, at any time — is absolutely ignored during design review.
Also, what’s going on with the “gas station?” That only-a-block-away eyesore can’t go fast enough, either.
Because another 4 story plus retail monstrosity like the one where Chutney’s used to be is both attractive and exactly what the street is crying out for? Not to mention the building above is affordable housing – also the ‘everything’ store and they other retailers. Personally speaking I’m going to miss a convenient garage that actually knows how to fix cars too. But sure, let’s have another box.
Will miss easy parking and smaller scale. The other two are just too big.
Disgusting. It’s too bad it’s the only store by me or I’d shop elsewhere. But now that limits groceries for that area especially for Seniors. Granted Safeway is there and grocery delivery but not everyone is lucky enough to be able to afford the delivering or can walk farther. I don’t think Safeway should redev it’s store now or a huge grocery desert would occur effecting seniors the most. The city needs to do something about that. Unless Safeway can temp move to where QFC was after closure.
Safeway is a block away and there’s another QFC not far down either. Also Central Co Op and Trader Joe’s are very close. And another Safeway. We can’t have grocery stores on every single block. Wish we could have more bodegas though.
Typical unintended consequences of out-of-control progressivism. The goal is to help grocery workers, but the city council doesn’t understand the economics of running a low-margin grocery store, so a bunch of workers get laid off instead of helped, and our neighborhood loses a supermarket.
and now one of them wants to be mayor? no thanks!
Or the employees get redeployed to the non-marginal stores less than a mile away on Broadway, of which there are two.
Let’s be honest, there’s no way this location was particularly viable. It was hardly ever that busy and you could almost always get parking – that speaks to operational problems that an extra few thousand a day in direct labour costs isn’t going to impact.
If those two stores were already making losses during a time of exceptional population growth pre-pandemic, I suspect they weren’t long for this world anyway.
I feel bad for the employees at that store, some of whom have been working there for many years. However, I definitely look forward to the eventual redevelopment of the property. I’ve never loved the giant parking lot and long blank wall, both of which are the opposite of what is needed for a vibrant walkable retail strip.
Darn, the employees there were nice. Maybe the next company could either renovate the building to make it look nicer, or put up a new building with some charm like the fire station next door.
Come on. We all know any development of this space will be the stylistic opposite of the former fire station. It will be a huge, generic monolith that adds housing (good), blocks light (meh) and chips away at what makes 15th a unique neighborhood on its own.
A surface-level parking lot has no place in Seattle’s future, but I can’t get excited about what is going to replace it.
I am so sorry to see this! Big blow to our once great 15th Ave East. Hopefully another market will try, but with all the homeless and panhandling not counting on it.
Once again the City Council’s stupidity results in lost jobs, shuttered businesses and neighborhood blight. The law was ill-conceived and arbitrary. Why hazard pay for grocery workers but not bus drivers, janitors, nurses and restaurant workers? Yes Kroger is a greedy corporation, but they are also not stupid. That location was already stressed by massive amounts of theft. If they thought they could still generate a profit under these conditions, they would have kept it open. It is a sad day for the neighborhood and the employees, many of which have worked there for years.
Probably closures that were going to happen anyway, this just pushed them over the edge. Hopefully, there won’t be any more.
Still, I find it amusing that people think the City Council can just slap certain businesses with ~20% increases to their labor cost with no negative consequences. Businesses like predictability and stability…two things sorely lacking in our local government for several years.
With another QFC just 8 blocks west and the increased operational costs this was a smart business decision. The Council’s measure just made it an easy one. Not like the Hill is hurting for grocery options.
The stores are not really interchangeable. For example, QFC’s fresh fish is of better quality than Safeway’s and very affordable compared with Madison Market’s.
And the walk back up the hill from Broadway is not trivial for everyone with bags of groceries.
Different matter if the #10 bus was running on its old route.
Nice work City Council leadership – killing jobs and closing badly needed grocery stores in the neighborhood. Time to get rid of the current slate of knee-jerk politicians and return to sanity – especially on capitol hill
Oh come on, I’m going to miss it too, but it’s not like the 15th Ave E store is a loss in that regard. There’s a full size Safeway a couple of blocks away, Cone and Stiner a few blocks in the other direction and two other QFCs less than a mile away on Broadway.
Kroger are blaming a business decision they were going to take anyway on the city council. Probably lets them break the lease they were fighting over with regard to redeployment and not lose anything too.
What a shitty place 15th has become compared to just a couple years ago. Arguing over “why” hasn’t changed the downward spiral. -Resident
I’m sick of hearing the excuse that $4/hr for hazard pay is ruining an industry that is, across the board, experiencing record profits and stock buybacks.
The 15th Ave QFC is small and dumb, I can’t imagine it was performing particularly well before the pandemic. Also, the block was sold and is probably facing redevelopment. Sounds like theater to push a political angle.
Perfect opportunity for the coop at Madison to open a second location in the area. I promise it will be busy.
Kroger’s revenue is up $1.7B since the pandemic but paying employees hazard pay is SOCIALISM!! Screw Kroger/QFC!!
Yes, Kroger has been making good profits. This is spread over a huge number of stores. Management keeps their job by making tough decisions about opening or closing stores. If these stores were profitable, they’d keep them open. I don’t think they are closing stores “to send a message to the City Council.” And stock prices and CEO’s compensation has little to do with actual profits—unfortunately. Just look at the stock market during this pandemic. Some of you, it seems, believe that it’s a smart decision to keep an unprofitable store open, just because. Sorry. That’s not the way business works. Of course this is merely my opinion.
Hunter Capital now need to step up as the owner of the QFC block. As they also own the service garage site, it’s in their interest to see that the area does not decline further. City council and council reps need to pay attention too. The permitted location of two adjacent pot shops has been negatively and disproportionately impactful on the 15th Ave area and there have been zero mitigation dollars for addressing the social and commercial costs borne by the community at large. The state ensured that there was no community planning or engagement allowed in the locating of these nuisance businesses and they shoehorned them into an area that is the designated walkway between two high need schools. The visible results speak for themselves.
I will miss this QFC and its smallness and neighborhood feel. You can get high quality groceries in a small space, quickly. And the checkers and people who work there are good people. I used to work in grocery at safeway and our unions were stronger then, 30 years ago – with amazon, walmart and others in the space, the unions have weakened, and ad hoc legislation from council is a strange perhaps city-damaging way to address this systemic issue, only highlights desperation of system – wonder if there is a way for city to go to the heart of amazon and pass legislation that is less pure market control and that instead promotes unionization.
I don’t know – I work at a hospital, on the front line and am neither a nurse nor a doctor (read: I don’t make much money). We certainly never got hazard pay, and the work I do definitely puts me at risk. So, why cherry-pick the grocery store workers? Something doesn’t add up here, so my guess is that the council is trying to stick it to the grocery store chains for a less-obvious reason than actually caring about the workers. I’ll guess it’s a union thing since they make a percentage of what the workers get paid. Follow the dollars.
Will be exciting to see what Hunters Capital does with building redevelopment!
Sorry – one more thing. For anyone who is all ‘Grocery stores can afford it!’ Maybe they can, but they won’t be the ones paying for it regardless – it’ll be anyone who shops for groceries at their store. No business ever absorbs the cost of increased business expenses – they pass it along to the consumer…it’s basic economics for any business. So, maybe think about that as your groceries will now be more expensive to offset the increased wages approved by city council.
On one hand, it’s a pretty bad look for Kroger/QFC considering that TJ’s went the complete opposite direction and PCC appeared to have been PR’d into accepting the $4 wage hike, but…
Can Seattle City Council do one fucking thing right? Kevin at SCC Insight wrote an article back in late January warning about this as the $4 figure appeared to be completely arbitrary. “Good intentions” aside, this is a horrendous time to just outright lose any grocery stores.