Sawant wants City Council to call on Olympia Democrats to not ‘undermine’ Seattle’s big business payroll tax

Worried a proposed new statewide payroll tax could undermine Seattle’s own “progressive revenue” effort to tax big business, Kshama Sawant is calling on legislators in Olympia to not block the “Amazon tax.”

“Washington State Democrats have presided over decades of inexcusable underfunding of education, housing, healthcare, jobs, and services. Now working people face compounding crises in the pandemic and recession. We desperately need statewide taxes on big business,” Sawant said in a press release Monday. “That includes taxing capital gains, a wealth tax on billionaires, and taxing corporate payroll, as the Amazon Tax does. “Shamefully, Democrats in Olympia have said they are looking at using statewide legislation to undermine Seattle’s Amazon Tax and shield the most profitable corporations and the wealthiest from taxes at a time when ordinary people are experiencing unprecedented suffering, on top of shouldering regressive taxes.. ”

A resolution from Sawant calls on “the Democrats in the State Legislature, who control both the state House and Senate, and occupy the Office of the Governor,” to enact “progressive taxation on big business and billionaires without undermining Seattle’s new Amazon Tax in the process.”

The resolution would come as the Washington legislators are also eyeing a payroll tax to help pay for state programs — a situation that would mean either somehow cutting Seattle out of the statewide tax or, more likely, ending the city’s local tax.

Beginning January 1st, Seattle companies with payrolls $7 million and up are taxed on pay to employees making more than $150,000 per year. The tax rate ranges from 0.7% to 2.4% with tiers for various payroll and salary amounts. It is expected to generate more than $200 million a year for for a city facing the COVID-19 crisis and in desperate need of revenue for expansion of housing, business assistance, and community spending.

Sawant’s proposed resolution, below, has not yet been considered for adoption by the council.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.