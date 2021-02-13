Snowbruary 2021: A Capitol Hill snow Saturday open thread

Road closed sign is officially out on Denny way.

Cc: @jseattle pic.twitter.com/StqJwbqdq6 — Aaron J (@flyguy84) February 13, 2021

Capitol Hill got its predicted blanket of snow with overnight accumulations of up to nine inches in the neighborhood’s highest elevations.

Travel is possible with SDOT plows busy through the night on priority routes and Metro switching to snow routes while light rail keeps right on chugging — but why go anywhere, if you don’t have to, but for a walk?

Collisions and spinouts were reported overnight at 13th and Republican, multiple incidents at 19th and Madison, a problem spot at 7th and James, Summit and Belmont, and Pike and Boren — and probably lots of other places CHS hasn’t heard about yet.

Sidewalks are covered and powdery. Be careful as things get packed down and icy through the day. If you can, help clear a sidewalk.

Current snow level in Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/VgJWE7LUm4 — Jessi Murray (@jessimurray) February 13, 2021

Some happy Midwestern transplants in Seattle today! 😃❄️ Looks like six inches in Capitol Hill this morning. #wawx pic.twitter.com/974nFMOByA — Jessica Hunt (@JessiRHunt) February 13, 2021

Quiet and snowy morning in Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/gw2IV4jmYL — Meili Cady (@MeiliKIROFM) February 13, 2021

There's a bus stuck at Pike and Boren in Seattle. Capitol Hill is not the place to be right now. pic.twitter.com/IyWOqCugri — Maelstrom (@AnarchoMael) February 13, 2021

The National Weather Services predicts the snow to continue in Seattle with below freezing temperatures into the afternoon. Depending on how much is ultimately recorded at Sea-Tac, the two-day snowfall accumulation could rank in the historical top 10.

CHS will be keeping an eye on things through the day and will add any updates here. Please share your pictures and videos from a snowy Saturday on Capitol Hill.

CHS Weather Coverage

