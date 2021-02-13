Snowbruary 2021: A Capitol Hill snow Saturday open thread

Road closed sign is officially out on Denny way.
Capitol Hill got its predicted blanket of snow with overnight accumulations of up to nine inches in the neighborhood’s highest elevations.
Travel is possible with SDOT plows busy through the night on priority routes and Metro switching to snow routes while light rail keeps right on chugging — but why go anywhere, if you don’t have to, but for a walk?
Collisions and spinouts were reported overnight at 13th and Republican, multiple incidents at 19th and Madison, a problem spot at 7th and James, Summit and Belmont, and Pike and Boren — and probably lots of other places CHS hasn’t heard about yet.
Sidewalks are covered and powdery. Be careful as things get packed down and icy through the day. If you can, help clear a sidewalk.
Some happy Midwestern transplants in Seattle today! 😃❄️
The National Weather Services predicts the snow to continue in Seattle with below freezing temperatures into the afternoon. Depending on how much is ultimately recorded at Sea-Tac, the two-day snowfall accumulation could rank in the historical top 10.
CHS will be keeping an eye on things through the day and will add any updates here. Please share your pictures and videos from a snowy Saturday on Capitol Hill.
CHS Weather Coverage
- A few things to know when it snows — ‘~5 to 15 inches’ — on Capitol Hill
- Transit: See Metro’s updates at metrowinter.com. Capitol Hill Station and light rail can be the most dependable hub in the public transit system during snow events
- SDOT Storm Response Map
- Latest NWS forecast
- Best place to sled (mostly safely) are these CHS Volunteer Park Sled Runs. If it gets nuts, sledding down Denny is part of Capitol Hill legend. Watch out for moving cars of course but some of the most serious injuries come from hitting parked cars. Wear a helmet?
- Here are a few helpful Twitter accounts:
- National Weather Service Seattle @NWSSeattle
- Seattle Department of Transportation @seattledot and Washington State DOT @wsdot
- King County Metro @kcmetrobus
- Sound Transit @soundtransit
- Seattle Fire @seattlefire and Seattle Police @seattlepd
- Follow @jseattle and @chsfeed for CHS updates
- You can also check the CHS Street Cams page before you head out. And the CHS Weather page has the latest reports from local observations. See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959.
