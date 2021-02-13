Post navigation

Snowbruary 2021: A Capitol Hill snow Saturday open thread

9 inches near Miller Park (Image: CHS)

Capitol Hill got its predicted blanket of snow with overnight accumulations of up to nine inches in the neighborhood’s highest elevations.

Travel is possible with SDOT plows busy through the night on priority routes and Metro switching to snow routes while light rail keeps right on chugging — but why go anywhere, if you don’t have to, but for a walk?

Collisions and spinouts were reported overnight at 13th and Republican, multiple incidents at 19th and Madison, a problem spot at 7th and James, Summit and Belmont, and Pike and Boren — and probably lots of other places CHS hasn’t heard about yet.

Sidewalks are covered and powdery. Be careful as things get packed down and icy through the day. If you can, help clear a sidewalk.

The National Weather Services predicts the snow to continue in Seattle with below freezing temperatures into the afternoon. Depending on how much is ultimately recorded at Sea-Tac, the two-day snowfall accumulation could rank in the historical top 10.

CHS will be keeping an eye on things through the day and will add any updates here. Please share your pictures and videos from a snowy Saturday on Capitol Hill.

(Image: CHS)

CHS Weather Coverage

