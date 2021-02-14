Snowbruary 2021: Capitol Hill pictures and videos of snowiest day since 1969

Many on Capitol Hill made a day of frolic and adventure while others did what they could to get by — and get around — in a snow-socked city Saturday as predictions for a major winter event played out. CHS has pictures and videos — plus images and videos you shared — from the day, below.

Light snow continued Sunday morning as eyes now turn toward a watch for a change in the weather from snow to, yes, Seattle, rain. How that transition plays out will determine a lot about the week ahead with the city’s streets and sidewalks covered with icy snow. The city’s plowing efforts — check the Storm Response Map — have scraped most main arteries and routes clear but sidewalks left to a patchwork effort of property owners and vigorous neighbors. Many businesses are open while some activities like the weekly Sunday Capitol Hill Farmers Market have been canceled.

Beer in hand, Trevor Nelligan hits a jump on skis pic.twitter.com/x0bcU15uW9 — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) February 13, 2021

Seattle’s official snowfall totals from Snowbruary 2021 have marked historic highs. At around 9 inches measured at Sea-Tac, the snowfall ranks as a top-12 event and the snowiest day in Seattle since 1969. Atop Capitol Hill, things got deeper with measurements near Volunteer Park showing 12 inches of powdery snow.

Hahaha, you crazy kids pic.twitter.com/byEwgDn2sK — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) February 13, 2021

This bus at 12th and John is hella stuck. pic.twitter.com/BxOpudcWwI — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) February 13, 2021

If you have to shop, Henry's Antiques on 14th is open! pic.twitter.com/FajlF87nv5 — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) February 13, 2021

Yeah the mail is running pic.twitter.com/dx8gtzyUK1 — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) February 13, 2021

Denny Mountain revelry, Capitol Hill. Doing my best not to be a Seattle “snow snob.” pic.twitter.com/2DyOO8cErA — Benjamin Cassidy (@bybencassidy) February 13, 2021

About 9” of snow here in #CapitolHill #Seattle has crushed multiple outdoor dining tents. pic.twitter.com/GEdo1qwunO — Adam (@avance88) February 13, 2021

a few snowy Capitol Hill colors pic.twitter.com/n1iNU3aLMv — Joshua Lewis (@realjoshlewis) February 13, 2021

14th Ave stay healthy block in Capitol Hill is back regardless of if SDOT will renew the permit. pic.twitter.com/ldWTi8sk7k — Jason Kline (@Jasonkline96) February 14, 2021

i love snowy capitol hill days pic.twitter.com/7T3pDfHULb — Joshua Lewis (@realjoshlewis) February 13, 2021

Today is cute 🎿🌃 pic.twitter.com/XbmhAJygCu — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) February 13, 2021

"Ride the wok!" and other forms of snow transport #wawx pic.twitter.com/YVR9Zv7teJ — matt (@mmitgang) February 14, 2021

It is total crap that the city, and almost every city, does not allow neighborhoods to have small grocery stores and restaurants. We are so lucky to live within walking distance of Little Lago, particularly on days when the roads are treacherous. pic.twitter.com/BqMAX89M6n — Marco Lowe (@MarcoLowe) February 14, 2021

Overheard on 14th Ave E, which has been returned to the people: “It’s nice to be able to walk on the street.” #snowhealthystreet #centralseattlesnowways @SNGreenways @healthy14th @jseattle pic.twitter.com/hDFrCmJ5UX — Central Seattle Greenways (@CSGreenways) February 13, 2021

Who else in #Seattle are breaking out their skis?! cc @jseattle Also: Can I just thank all of you for still rocking your masks during this snowstorm?! #COVID19 doesn't take a snow day! pic.twitter.com/sNHcfPuzoV — Paul Britton (@paulstorms) February 13, 2021

Capitol Hill enjoying the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oZazu8XpgE — Adam (@avance88) February 14, 2021

I haven’t seen Capitol Hill this blissful and childlike in a long time. We needed this. I so appreciate the DJs, the smiles, the whimsical dancing. Can it keep snowing in #Seattle just a little bit longer? #SeattleWinter #seattlesnow #SeattleWX #Snowpocalypse2021 pic.twitter.com/WiQ8Tsncc5 — Joe Mirabella 🏳️‍🌈 (@joemirabella) February 14, 2021

In Cal Anderson, things got deeper, too, with low bass and a DJ dance party of mostly masked revelers in winter gear. Meanwhile, tents and shelters set up to provide outdoor seating at Pike/Pine restaurants and bars sagged, and sometimes broke, under the burden of the heavy blanket of snow.

Across the neighborhood, people snowshoed and skied — both cross-country and downhill, snowboarded, and fat tire-biked. Many used treads left by the occasional passing vehicle to make their way easier on the snow-clogged streets and sidewalks. Metro buses littered many areas where coaches spun tires until exasperated drivers gave up and hugged the curb. Later in the day, the system had found its footing and buses were busy plying their snow routes.

Driving conditions on the Hill’s side streets will likely take a few days to clear up. Mounds of snow and ice along with big puddles are the near future for Capitol Hill pedestrians.

Emergency cold weather shelters set up in the city including a 41-person facility at Garfield Community Center were reported full Saturday night. For information about the temporary shelter, call 206-735-9461. If you need shelter, call 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-9274. Call 911 if you see somebody who appears to be in distress on the streets at any time so Seattle Fire can respond to assist.

Let's not forget while we're out having fun in the snow that our unhoused neighbors are living in it. pic.twitter.com/Lx6lnAwvvo — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) February 13, 2021

Rodney has a message for everyone… pic.twitter.com/SCZtbbIcow — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) February 13, 2021

