Snowbruary 2021: Capitol Hill gets expected dusting, a few more inches likely to come — Plus: power outage, Broadway crash

Thursday night’s predicted dusting of Seattle came with Capitol Hill receiving about a half inch of dry, tiny snowflakes overnight as the city’s snow expectations for the weekend are being scaled back. The appearance of even a thin layer of snow and ice brought along some havoc with a power outage leaving a few thousand customers in the dark and a flipped car in a crash on Broadway.

Need tips on how to get around and more? Here are a few things to know when it snows on Capitol Hill.

Now, let’s talk snow. The National Weather Service says the city will get its blanket but it won’t be especially thick with predictions of around four to six inches of snow starting Friday night into Saturday:

Friday — Snow, mainly after 11pm. Low around 26. Wind chill values between 17 and 22. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Saturday — Snow likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 17 and 27. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday — Rain and snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

UPDATE 2:45 PM: NWS is out with its afternoon update and says things are looking good for a decent snowfall in Seattle starting around 9 PM Friday night. In its snowfall probabilities, NWS forecasts a 50/50 chance we’ll have at least 6 inches of snow in the city. The numbers show we’re all but guaranteed 2 inches or more.

Snow accumulations to the south have been much more significant, the National Weather Service reports.

Measured 0.6" at 1015pm PST. Capitol Hill, Seattle. Still snowing lightly @NWSSeattle pic.twitter.com/1nNukY24Q9 — Nick Biermann (@plainsnomad) February 12, 2021

cap hill at 400 feetseys pic.twitter.com/wWP1Q8HOEY — Hayes Haugen (@hayeshaugen) February 12, 2021

Friday began with a thin layer of snow on rooftops, lawns, and foliage but main roads clear. Some sidewalks and side streets were reported slippery amid the freezing temperatures. Road hazards reported overnight included Melrose and Denny, E Olive Way at Boylston, 11th at Terrace, and Boren near Main.

It’s not clear if slippery conditions contributed to a single car crash on Broadway at Pine just after midnight. Seattle Police and Seattle Fire were called to the scene to a reported vehicle flipped on its driver door side. The woman inside was reported uninjured but required assistance from the SFD crew to exit the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

You can see updates from SDOT on the latest street closures and treatments here on the regularly updated SDOT Storm Response Map. This map shows the city’s priority routes — yellow/gold streets are at highest priority for response work:

Meanwhile, the city is also reminding property owners to take care to keep sidewalks clear of ice and snow.

Seattle City Light crews, meanwhile, worked through the night to restore power to around 2,700 customers across a swath of Capitol Hill after a transformer blew and wires fell on E Thomas just off 15th Ave E just before 4:30 PM. SCL reported the outage totally restored around 11 PM — beating their estimate by about 90 minutes after earlier predictions that the lights would be out into Friday for some. Many intersections lost power to stoplights during the outage. Remember to treat dark intersections as four-way stops.

Crews are responding to an outage affecting approx. 2,700 customers in Capitol Hill. The cause is under investigation. Get updates via our outage map: https://t.co/qvF5pq3huq pic.twitter.com/yKKyDyuZYV — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) February 12, 2021

The city has opened emergency severe weather shelters with limited capacity including one at Garfield Community Center with room for 41 people to help those living unsheltered get through the weekend blast of dangerous cold. For information about the temporary shelter, call 206-735-9461. If you need shelter, call 2-1-1 or 1-877-211-9274. For an emergency, call 9-1-1.

