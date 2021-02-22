South Lake Union neighborhood leader to challenge for Mosqueda’s seat on Seattle City Council

A South Lake Union community leader and public affairs executive is opting to pass on tangling with a crew of political upstarts in one race for the Seattle City Council and instead will take on incumbent Teresa Mosqueda for her citywide “Position 8” seat.

Mike McQuaid, head of public affairs firm McQuaidUSA Strategic and a leader with the South Lake Union Community Council, announced his candidacy last week, from a neighborhood point of view.

“All of our neighborhoods including downtown are facing historic challenges with the combined effects of the pandemic, job loss, ongoing civic violence and the unchecked public health crisis of homelessness,” McQuaid said. “We must be laser focussed on emerging from this pandemic and rebuilding the trust and promise of our city.”

The two citywide seats on the council — Position 8 and Position 9 — are both up for election this year. Position 9 is currently held by council president Lorena González but the 2021 race won’t feature the incumbent — she’s running for mayor. A field of political upstarts and repeat candidates including Fremont Brewing’s Sara Nelson are vying for the seat.

Position 8? That’s the hard one. Mosqueda decided to forgo a run for the mayor’s office and is now looking to retain her seat and build on her work leading the council’s budget efforts to set a new course on police spending.

In his announcement, candidate McQuaid cites his position as “a fourth-generation Seattleite” and his family’s history — “civic leaders with catalytic roles with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair and the Downtown Seattle Holiday Star on the former Macy’s / Bon Marche building in the downtown core” — among his strongest qualifications for replacing Mosqueda, a Latina worker rights advocate.

“Getting folks behind us, being able to look to the past in terms of where we’ve been as a city, and in generationally where we’ve been and apply that to everything new that’s in Seattle,” is a key to leading the city, McQuaid said in an interview with a West Seattle neighborhood news outlet.

Meanwhile, McQuaid has also dabbled in the community media end of things with South Lake Union Today dedicated to “Daily news (original and aggregated content from qualified news sources), perspective and musings from the park benches and streateries of Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood.”

You can learn more at mcquaidforseattle.com.

