The mayor of Capitol Hill: González dreams big in bid to lead Seattle

Seattle City Council president Lorena González jumped into the open race to become the city’s next mayor Wednesday, immediately cementing her spot as the frontrunner in the contest.

“I’m running for mayor because I have a lot of hope and dreams for this city and I know that that’s what we need right now,” she said in a Tuesday afternoon interview with CHS.

This hope is a “bold and progressive agenda” that she says addresses income inequality through more living-wage jobs, strong labor standards, a vibrant and liveable city, and increased police accountability.

González was one of the seven council members who voiced support for the #defundSPD movement last summer, resulting in a 20% reduction to police spending for 2021.

She said that “time will tell” on police funding, noting that connected increases in human services and decreases in the budget of the Seattle Police Department cannot happen immediately, a pace that activists have railed against.

González called for scaling up homeless shelters, permanent supportive housing options, and homelessness outreach, while tacitly criticizing the Mayor Jenny Durkan’s approach, which has included recent sweeps of encampments at Cal Anderson Park.

“Merely moving people from one side of the street to the other side of the street is not an effective solution to addressing our homelessness problem,” González said.

Generally, González was not quick to criticize the mayor’s decisions on a range of issues, noting the benefit of hindsight that Durkan didn’t have.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

González has served as a citywide council member since 2015 when she became the first Latina elected to the council. In 2017, she retained her seat with over 70% of the vote. She briefly ran for state attorney general in 2019, but suspended her campaign after two weeks once it became clear incumbent Bob Ferguson would seek another term.

Before joining the council, González worked as a civil rights attorney and as legal counsel to Mayor Ed Murray.

Whoever wins the November election to head City Hall will take office with the city still grappling with the COVID-19 recovery. González says her family has seen firsthand the economic turmoil the pandemic has wrought in the city with her husband, who works in the restaurant industry, unemployed for months.

“The recovery is not going to be equitable for everyone unless we are intentional about making it equitable, particularly for those communities who are being hit the hardest by COVID,” she said, adding that she will be looking at increased rental assistance, for example.

González’s leadership and role as council president automatically vaults her into the front spot in the top-two race for the summer primary following Durkan’s announcement that she will not seek reelection after finishing her single term this year.

Six other candidates have already filed to run for mayor, according to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, including Chief Seattle Club executive director Colleen Echohawk, who would be the city’s first Native mayor, and Capitol Hill architect Andrew Grant Houston.

SEED Seattle’s interim director Lance Randall also announced his candidacy last year. William Kopatich, described as a “Top Salesman at Carter Subaru” in his Linkedin profile, has filed to enter the race, as well. More candidates are likely to come but announcements — including a possible second run from activist and lawyer Nikkita Oliver — could stretch until the May 21 filing deadline. Seattle’s other citywide council member, Teresa Mosqueda, said last month she would not be running for mayor as she mounts a defense of her seat on the council.

The 2021 campaign will also be the first time the city’s Democracy Voucher program — meant to empower a greater diversity of candidates to keep up in expensive campaigns — will be extended to include the city council races and the run for the mayor’s office.

Echohawk announced Tuesday that her campaign had so far raised more than $50,000 from over 800 contributors. She also submitted 728 signatures to meet the threshold for democracy vouchers, which will be mailed to Seattle residents next week.

The council president also plans to participate in the program (“heck yes!”) and says she plans over the next few weeks to develop a grassroots campaign focused on small-dollar donors with a strong online presence to fuel her mayoral bid in a time when conventional campaigning isn’t feasible.

Raven McShane, who ran the successful congressional campaign for Rep. Lauren Underwood in Illinois last year, will be González’s campaign manager.

González, who had a baby last year, said that “sleeping is probably optional” for the next few months, adding that she is following the example of her mother who returned to work only two weeks after giving birth to her.

González, tracing her ascendancy from harvesting asparagus with her migrant farmworker family in the early mornings before school in Central Washington to influential policymaker, noted the importance of representation in explaining why the city needs its first Latina mayor.

“Not only to have a woman, but a woman of color step into the mayor’s seat would be historic,” she said, “and it would be an opportunity to show my own daughter and all the other little girls out there in Seattle and across the world that it’s OK to dream big.”

You can learn more at lorenaforseattle.com.

The complete González campaign announcement is below.

FIRST GENERATION IMMIGRANT, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY

LORENA GONZÁLEZ LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN

FOR MAYOR OF SEATTLE

Seattle: Civil rights attorney and City Council President Lorena González is officially launching her campaign for Mayor of Seattle. As a Mexican-American and first generation American who grew up as a migrant farmworker, Lorena would be the first woman of color to be the city’s Mayor.

Lorena says:

“I’m running for Mayor because I have hope and dreams for this city that I love where I have chosen to raise a family, and I know the hard work it takes to bring people together to get things done. When I first came to Seattle as a fifth grader, I was in awe of the city’s promise. Seattle was my dream. I knew – if I could ever get off those farms – that Seattle would be my city. I worked my way to law school here and am now raising our family here, because I believe in Seattle and its promise of progressive values, innovation, and diverse, vibrant communities. We are at a critical crossroads, and now is the time for bold and progressive action that overcomes the status quo and paves the pathway to Seattle’s collective, shared prosperity. Income inequality continues to grow. But we have the power to create living wage jobs and affordable housing. The pandemic hit our city first and hit our economy hard. But we have the power to support our small businesses and their workers. We are in the midst of a racial reckoning made worse by a pandemic that is ravaging our Black, brown, indigenous and other communities of color. But we have the power to show that diversity is our strength and we can transform public safety to meet this civil rights moment. We can do this despite our differences. In this historic moment, I’m ready to be that Mayor for this City.”

Raised in poverty in Central Washington by two migrant farmworkers from Mexico, Lorena earned her first paycheck at the age of eight as a migrant farmworker. She became a civil rights attorney after witnessing, and experiencing firsthand, the abuses suffered by her fellow migrant farm workers.

Lorena’s most high profile case – Monetti v Seattle – involved Seattle Police Department officers beating and verbally abusing a Latino man, threatening to “beat the Mexican piss” out of him. Lorena successfully settled that suit, winning $150,000 for the victim.

Lorena served as a Commissioner on the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission for four years, and as a general counsel to the Mayor of Seattle in 2014 and 2015.

For her work in and out of the courtroom, Lorena has earned multiple local and national awards, including Washington State Bar Association, Civil Rights Section: Distinguished Service Award (2010) and Champion for Children (2018, Save the Children).

Lorena has served on various local, regional and national non-profit boards, including Local Progress, Latina/o Bar Association of Washington, OneAmerica, OneAmerica Votes, and Washington State Association for Justice.

Seattle voters elected Lorena to city council in 2015 with 78.06% of a citywide vote, and they voted for her again in 2017, with a citywide vote of 71.02%. In 2020, Lorena’s fellow councilmembers elected her Council President.

By building coalitions on and off the Council, Lorena has helped make real improvements in the lives of Seattle residents, including: Doubling the number of Seattle Preschool Program slots available to Seattle families with children aged 3 to 4 years old

Incentivizing the construction of childcare facilities in affordable housing development via the Mandatory Housing Affordability program

Partnering with neighborhood business associations to fund homelessness outreach resources in neighborhood commercial districts

Establishing rental subsidies for Seattle residents with disabilities to gain and sustain housing

Advancing progressive taxes on large business to fund investments in affordable housing, homelessness services and more

Emergency pandemic legislation to provide tenants an economic defense to eviction if non-payment of rent is related to COVID-19

Passing pandemic relief for small businesses and hospitality workers

Co-sponsoring legislation to provide a $4.00 per hour COVID hazard pay to workers at grocery stores with 500+ workers worldwide

Passing budget actions that shift funds from SPD to social services to better support and protect our communities

Passed gun safety laws requiring the safe storage of firearms and increasing penalties for failing to report a lost or stolen firearm Banning foreign-influenced corporate donations to Seattle elections via campaigns or independent expenditure committees and expanded disclosure requirements for political advertising

Banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth Lorena lives in West Seattle with her husband and young daughter.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.