This week in CHS history | Amazon Go opens, Unicorn turns 10, Hot Mama’s comedy

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
You’ve heard about H Mart, here’s how the rest of Capitol Hill Station’s mix of retail, food, drink, daycare, and new home for the farmers market is shaping up
Celebrating 10 years in the Capitol Hill circus, The Unicorn readies its big top-sized second location
Good news for Capitol Hill Station riders as Metro buses prepare to exit Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel for good
CHS Pics | The new ‘selfie’-checkouts at the Broadway Market QFC
No Barista Boyz — yet — but a bikini drive-thru Ladybug Espresso has, indeed, opened on Capitol Hill
Seattle student walkouts planned in response to Parkland school shooting
Big property deal set to reshape Capitol Hill’s somewhat sleepy 15th Ave E
Expect a Pike/Pine zoo with ‘surprise’ Macklemore free show at Neumos — UPDATE
Tech bros, affordability, and mental health — ‘the end of the line for Seattle’s gay neighborhood’
While a few Pike/Pine shops still have issues, lots of support (+ a few ideas) for 3-day 2011 CHBP
Volunteer Park tree #98 has fallen taking a chunk of the amphitheater wall with it
Anti-police ‘anarchists’ march on Broadway, leave damage in wake
