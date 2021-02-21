Post navigation

Prev: (02/19/21) | Next: (02/21/21)

This week in CHS history | Amazon Go opens, Unicorn turns 10, Hot Mama’s comedy

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

Amazon Go Grocery now open on Capitol Hill

You’ve heard about H Mart, here’s how the rest of Capitol Hill Station’s mix of retail, food, drink, daycare, and new home for the farmers market is shaping up


Celebrating 10 years in the Capitol Hill circus, The Unicorn readies its big top-sized second location

2019

 

Good news for Capitol Hill Station riders as Metro buses prepare to exit Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel for good

CHS Pics | The new ‘selfie’-checkouts at the Broadway Market QFC

2018

 

No Barista Boyz — yet — but a bikini drive-thru Ladybug Espresso has, indeed, opened on Capitol Hill

Hot Mama’s — the funniest pizza joint on Capitol Hill

Seattle student walkouts planned in response to Parkland school shooting

2017

 

Big property deal set to reshape Capitol Hill’s somewhat sleepy 15th Ave E

Sun Liquor moving distillery off Capitol Hill

Police investigate 23rd/Jackson shopping center shootout

2016

 

Expect a Pike/Pine zoo with ‘surprise’ Macklemore free show at Neumos — UPDATE

Tech bros, affordability, and mental health — ‘the end of the line for Seattle’s gay neighborhood’

2011

 

While a few Pike/Pine shops still have issues, lots of support (+ a few ideas) for 3-day 2011 CHBP

Volunteer Park tree #98 has fallen taking a chunk of the amphitheater wall with it

Anti-police ‘anarchists’ march on Broadway, leave damage in wake

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

Subscribe and support CHS Contributors -- $1/$5/$10 per month

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments