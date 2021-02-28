Post navigation

This week in CHS history | First COVID-19 headlines, Bonney Watson demolition, Capitol Lounge debut

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

With first ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 case in King County, here’s what officials are saying about spread and preparation — UPDATE: First U.S. death here


COVID-19 updates: King County Novel Coronavirus Call Center, increased testing, and why Seattle Schools isn’t canceling

There’s a 25,000-square-foot grocery coming to 23rd and Jackson — and it might just have Amazon’s name on it

2019

 

Fire up your Instagram, Korean fried chicken chain Bonchon now open on Broadway

Holy Names reaches agreement with Capitol Hill neighbors after long fight over underground parking garage

Requiem for the last Capitol Hill funeral home: Bonney Watson demolition underway

2018

 

Finding ‘Seattle’s Shifting Queer Geographies’ in the more recent history of Capitol Hill

Here’s why the original Sun Liquor lounge is now for sale

2017

 

CHS Re:Take | The 1892 problems at Harvard and Thomas

Tax the rich? Trump-Proof Seattle coalition makes push for city income tax

Capitol Lounge ready for first weekend in Pike/Pine’s club scene

2016

 

Sanders campaign chooses Capitol Hill for temporary Seattle HQ

Capitol Hill Station celebration includes two parties connected by two miles of tunnels

15 years after Nisqually, some things you should know about an earthquake on Capitol Hill

2011

 

Police investigating body found at site of future Federal/Republican park — UPDATE: Murder?

Light rail update: A look at the machines that will dig twin tunnels under Capitol Hill

Edgar the Store leaves behind missing consignments, landlord problems in Broadway exit

Mapping the earthquake risk of Capitol Hill’s old brick buildings

