This week in CHS history | Salt and Straw Capitol Hill opens, Club Z building hits market, ‘another night of SPD protests’

Posted on by


Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2020

 

One of Broadway’s ‘earliest extant buildings’ the next facing demolition plans in wave of redevelopment — UPDATE

A chain that lasted 10 years on Capitol Hill, Panera Bread set to close on Broadway


Clad in brick, concrete, and metal, design for five-story building replacing 15th Ave E gas station rounds into shape

2019

 

With planned closure of Roy Street Coffee, Starbucks experiment on Capitol Hill will end — UPDATE

So, what happened to the Capitol Hill snowball road rage driver?

‘Rare central Seattle find’ — With $2.8M listing to sell some of its land, church neighboring Uncle Ike’s begins longterm plan for new home

2018

 

112-year-old Capitol Hill building home to Club Z hits market for $2.15M

With a mix of Portland and Seattle flavors, Salt and Straw opens on Capitol Hill

2017

 

The Murder of Tyrone Love

Shopping center developer’s big deal for 23rd and Union is off the table

‘Sellers’ market’ — The Ford Building, home to Elliott Bay Book Company, up for sale

2016

 

Done deal: Vulcan pays $30.9M for 6 acres at 23rd and Jackson

Black Coffee, anarchist co-op that left Capitol Hill, calls it quits

On Capitol Hill corner ripe for development, cash-strapped assisted living home will close

2011

 

Capitol Hill’s most dangerous places to cross the street

Ian Birk decision protest marches on Capitol Hill

Want to live in a Capitol Hill ‘bungalow’ cottage? One’s for rent

Another night of SPD protests comes to Hill


