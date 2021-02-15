This week in CHS history | Salt and Straw Capitol Hill opens, Club Z building hits market, ‘another night of SPD protests’

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
One of Broadway’s ‘earliest extant buildings’ the next facing demolition plans in wave of redevelopment — UPDATE
A chain that lasted 10 years on Capitol Hill, Panera Bread set to close on Broadway
Clad in brick, concrete, and metal, design for five-story building replacing 15th Ave E gas station rounds into shape
With planned closure of Roy Street Coffee, Starbucks experiment on Capitol Hill will end — UPDATE
So, what happened to the Capitol Hill snowball road rage driver?
‘Rare central Seattle find’ — With $2.8M listing to sell some of its land, church neighboring Uncle Ike’s begins longterm plan for new home
112-year-old Capitol Hill building home to Club Z hits market for $2.15M
With a mix of Portland and Seattle flavors, Salt and Straw opens on Capitol Hill
Shopping center developer’s big deal for 23rd and Union is off the table
‘Sellers’ market’ — The Ford Building, home to Elliott Bay Book Company, up for sale
Done deal: Vulcan pays $30.9M for 6 acres at 23rd and Jackson
Black Coffee, anarchist co-op that left Capitol Hill, calls it quits
On Capitol Hill corner ripe for development, cash-strapped assisted living home will close
Want to live in a Capitol Hill ‘bungalow’ cottage? One’s for rent
