Welcome to the Former Anarchist Jurisdiction of Capitol Hill Seattle

A limp attempt late in the Trump administration to punish Seattle for Black Lives Matter protests and seize on right wing panic around the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest has drifted into history.

Welcome to the Capitol Hill Not So Autonomous Zone of the Former Anarchist Jurisdiction of Seattle, Washington.

President Joe Biden this week reversed the September 2020 Trump administration designation that attempted to penalize three major left-leaning cities — New York, Portland, and Seattle — in federal funding decisions because they were not cracking down on protests following the police-killing of George Floyd.

In attempting the designation, then President Donald Trump continued his fixation on the Seattle protest that grew in the blocks around Cal Anderson and the East Precinct before being raided and swept away by police in early July.

“These people have taken over a vast part, a major part, a very good part of a place called Seattle,” Trump said about the protest in June, exaggerating bigly the scale of the very unrest.

“The problem with what happened in Seattle is it spreads,” Trump said in another moment of inspiration. “And all of a sudden, they’ll say, ‘Let’s do some other city. And let’s do another one.’ We’re not going to let it happen.”

Instead, the Biden administration reversed the policy Wednesday with a terse “Executive Order on the Revocation of Certain Presidential Actions.”

Meanwhile, the former anarchist jurisdiction still faces a legal battle over its handling of CHOP. A lawsuit brought against the city by a collection of developers, property owners, and businesses is slated to go to trial in February 2022.

HELP KEEP CHS 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' FOR EVERYONE -- SUBSCRIBE TODAY! Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.